Green Bay Packers

The Packers selected Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he showed some promise in his rookie season. But by the middle of his second season, he was released after a costly fumble. He took a lesson from that.
“I just took it all in and just took every day for a grain of salt honestly, because the NFL means not for long ,” Rodgers told the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “It can be taken from you any day. Just being able to soak it all in and just enjoy every single moment, was important to me.”
Rodgers was claimed off waivers by the Texans and played well late in the season.
“It’s part of the league. It happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t work out somewhere., but another opportunity opens up somewhere else,” Rodgers said. “Everything is not going to be peaches and cream. You just got to realize that just you just have to continue to grow and continue to believe in yourself and your craft and in the next opportunity just just make the best out of it.”
Rodgers is expected to have a role on the Texans this season, and he thinks lessons he learned with the Packers will help.
“I’m going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I’ve seen with the Packers. I was able to play with Aaron Rogers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me,” Rodgers said. “Just knowing that I’m more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that’s definitely gonna help me out.”
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to face a civil lawsuit arising from a Mississippi welfare scandal. He has not been accused of criminal misconduct.
He apparently is very confident he won’t be.
Via A.J.. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Favre’s lawyers have indicated he will not invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when testifying in the civil lawsuit. The comment was made in connection with an effort by Favre’s lawyers to oppose a an effort by three other defendants to stay the civil case pending the resolution of their criminal cases.
“Favre would be severely prejudiced by a stay,” his lawyer’s wrote. “A stay under these circumstances would unduly delay Favre’s opportunity to have his day in court and clear his name.”
The problem for Favre is that anything he says to clear his name in the civil case could be used against him in a potential criminal case. Or it could spark an investigation for the possibility that Favre failed to tell the truth while under oath in the civil case.
That said, if Favre were to invoke the Fifth Amendment in the civil case, he almost certainly would lose, because he would not be rebutting the evidence introduced against him.
Favre has at all times insisted that he has done nothing wrong in connection with alleged misappropriation of federal welfare funds.
Mason Crosby is one of several veteran kickers still without work. Crosby, though, continues to workout, expecting to get a 17th NFL season.
His time in Green Bay likely is over, with the Packers having drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round. But Crosby isn’t ruling out anything.
“Never count anything out in this game,” Crosby told Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, via Rob Reischel of Forbes. “Weird stuff happens every year, and you never know. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Crosby is the Packers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,918 points. Last season, he made 25-of-29 field goals, a ninth season of at least an 80 percent success rate and his career percentage is 81.4.
The Cowboys are among the teams still in search of a kicker.
“I’ve done it for a long time. I’m a known entity,” Crosby said. “Teams would probably just want to see that I’m ready to go, and I have a little bit left in me.”
Crosby’s three-year, $12.9 million contract expired after the 2022 season, and he remains a street free agent like Robbie Gould, Ryan Succop, Randy Bullock and Brett Maher.
“I’m getting myself ready for training camp and feeling good,” Crosby said. “I’m excited for what this next opportunity holds, and we’ll see what happens.
“It’s been unreal that this is the first time in 16 years that I’ve been a free agent. Been so fortunate and really thankful that through all these years I’ve been able to get a deal done with the Packers before I ever tested the market. So, it’s a little bit unknown.”
The recent column from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, in which he seems to say the Jets will be the featured team on Hard Knocks , mentions an incident of which many were not previously aware.
Joshua Shaw, 27, died last month following an incident at Lambeau Field, where construction was occurring in connection with upgrades to the videoboards. Via WBAY.com, Joshua Shaw was critically injured at the stadium on a Thursday and passed on Saturday.
The Clintonville, Wisconsin resident worked as a carpenter with Mavid Construction, with his father and brother. They were not present when the incident occurred.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating , as it always does when a serious injury happens in the workplace.
Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six lives with his organs and they said he also will be . . . enhancing, helping others’ health with many other tissues so there will be even more than the six with the organs,” his mother, Bobbie Joe Jarvenpaa, told WBAY.com.
Joshua Shaw’s mother also said that, in high school, he helped encourage a girl who was being bullied
. The girl later told Joshua’s mother that, without his assistance and attention, she would have attempted suicide. The girl, who now lives elsewhere, immediately drove back to Wisconsin upon hearing that Joshua Shaw had died.
Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year. Packers President Mark Murphy says it’s going to be the Jets.
Murphy wrote in his monthly column on Packers.com that he’s ready to see the Jets on Hard Knocks and looking forward to seeing the many former Packers on the team, including Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, Malik Taylor and Adam Pankey.
“Hard Knocks is a great show and gives fans an inside look at a team’s training camp,” Murphy wrote. “It also provides good publicity for the team. The downside is that it can be a distraction and teams are concerned that other teams can learn information from the show. The best thing to do if you don’t want to be on Hard Knocks is to make the playoffs every year. The league (and HBO) can only require a team to appear on Hard Knocks if they have failed to make the playoffs two years in a row. I’m anxious to see the Jets and the many ex-Packers on Hard Knocks this summer – should be very entertaining.”
No team has volunteered to do Hard Knocks this year, and of the four teams that fit the criteria to be forced to appear on the show, the Jets offer the most compelling story, thanks to Rodgers’ presence. The Jets don’t want to be on the show, but they’re bracing for the NFL to make them , and Murphy thinks that’s going to happen.
News continues to trickle out of ESPN’s on-air layoffs and another former NFL player is among the cuts.
Matt Hasselbeck has been let go from the company, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.
Hasselbeck has been with ESPN since retiring from the league in 2016. He was an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show, along with Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, and host Samantha Ponder.
A Packers sixth-round pick in 1998, Hasselbeck became a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks, helping lead the club to Super Bowl XL in the 2005 season. He is second on Seattle’s all-time list with 29,434 yards passing and third with 174 touchdowns in 138 games.
Hasselbeck was Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2011, going 9-7. He finished his career with a three-year stint in Indianapolis, compiling a 5-3 record in eight starts in 2015.
ESPN’s NFL coverage is set to have a significantly different look in 2023, as the company has reportedly laid off Steve Young, Todd McShay, and Keyshawn Johnson. Longtime Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber also announced she’s been let go.
The Jets gave up a lot to get Aaron Rodgers to New York, but it has improved the team’s Super Bowl odds. The new face of the franchise also has changed the public opinion of the team.
Rodgers’ work in the offseason program since the trade has changed Hall of Famer Joe Klecko’s opinion of the move.
The former Jets pass rusher worried aloud in February that the addition of Rodgers “could ruin the locker room .” Klecko, though, admitted this week that Rodgers has won him over since the quarterback arrived in a trade from Green Bay.
“He’s a different duck . He really is. There’s no doubt,” Klecko said on the Jake Asman Show. “But as far as him as a football player, I’ve always said, as far as an accurate passer, there probably maybe has never been one as good and presently there’s not. He’s the best accurate passer in the league and a four-time MVP. . . . My only contention was how he was going to get along with the young guys, you know?
“I made a reference to it, because the team I was on, we grew together. That was really a cool thing, because we got along so well. That’s what I was hoping, which he now has shown. He’s ingratiated the rest of the team, and he’s out there teaching guys. He’s doing the things that you see a Tom Brady do. I think he’s going to be a big surprise for everybody in New York.”
It probably won’t come as a surprise if Rodgers succeeds. The Jets traded for him to win now, and Rodgers has had only three losing seasons in his 15 seasons as a starter.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Packers have taken care of an important piece of business on Tuesday.
Green Bay has signed first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, according to the league’s transaction wire.
Van Ness was the 13th overall pick out of Iowa, where he recorded 13.0 sacks and 19.0 total tackles for loss over the last two seasons.
The Packers still have a pair of draft picks left to sign from this year’s class. Tight end Luke Musgrave, selected at No. 42 overall, and receiver Jayden Reed, the No. 50 overall pick, are the two outstanding players.
Packers safety Darnell Savage scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a 75-yard interception return last season, but his memories of the 2022 campaign are not overly positive ones.
Savage started the first 57 games he played after being drafted in the first round in 2019, but was benched for several games in the second half of last season. Savage said that was “tough” to take, but he returned to start the final two games of the year and nabbed that interception in a 41-17 Week 17 win over the Vikings that kept the Packers alive heading into the final weekend of the season.
Savage is hoping to build off that late upswing and said he can’t wait to get back out on the field.
“I’m excited. I’m ready to go — like, right now,” Savage said, via the team’s website. “Anxious. Had a long offseason to kind of think about last year, had this kind of bad taste in my mouth for the longest time, so I’m ready to get it out.”
The Packers picked up their option on Savage’s contract for this season, but nothing is set in stone for the safety for 2024 and beyond. That means a full rebound offers benefits for both him and the team this year.