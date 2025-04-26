Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge

The Lions liked Georgia guard Tate Ratledge enough to trade up three spots in the second round of the draft to make sure they could get him.

Detroit sent the 60th and 130th picks in the 2025 NFL draft to Denver in exchange for the 57th and 230th picks, and got Ratledge at No. 57.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound Ratledge spent five seasons at Georgia and was a first-team All-American last year.

With significant experience playing at the highest levels of college football, Ratledge is seasoned enough that the Lions can be confident he’s ready to contribute immediately, and it won’t be surprised if he’s a Week One starter.