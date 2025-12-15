 Skip navigation
Ravens believe Teddye Buchanan tore his ACL, set for MRI today

  
Published December 15, 2025 09:42 AM

The promising rookie season for Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan appears to have been cut short yesterday.

The Ravens think Buchanan suffered a torn ACL on Sunday in Cincinnati, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Buchanan is scheduled for an MRI today that is expected to confirm the injury.

Buchanan, a fourth-round pick out of Cal, has been excellent this season and was chosen as the NFL’s defensive rookie of the month in October.

With three games remaining and the Ravens fighting for a playoff berth, losing Buchanan will be a big blow to their defense, and a major disappointment for a young player who was off to a promising start.