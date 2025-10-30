Ravens’ Teddye Buchanan named NFL defensive rookie of the month

As injuries plagued the Ravens’ defense, rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan stepped up. And he’s being recognized for that.

The NFL has named Buchanan the defensive rookie of the month for October.

On October 5 against the Texans, Ravens veteran defensive leaders Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton were both out with injuries, leading Buchanan to wear the green dot helmet and call the defensive plays. The Ravens lost, but Buchanan had 15 tackles and played well.

Buchanan added a total of 15 more tackles against the Rams and Bears, giving him a team-leading 30 tackles for three games in October.

It wasn’t long ago that no one viewed Buchanan as a future NFL player at all, let alone an impact player as a rookie. He played four seasons of college football at UC Davis, a small program that rarely produces NFL talent, before transferring to Cal in 2024. At Cal he became a first-team All-ACC linebacker, and that got him enough NFL attention that the Ravens took him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Buchanan is now looking like a draft steal, and a player who has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.