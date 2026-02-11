Seattle Public Schools to remain open during parade, with no excused absences

Seattle will honor the Seahawks for winning Super Bowl LX with a trophy celebration scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday at Lumen Field. A parade along 4th Avenue in downtown will follow at 11 a.m. PT.

Many public school students in the city might come down with a “Lombardi illness” on Wednesday.

That’s because the Seattle Public Schools District announced that its schools will remain open and “parade attendance will not be considered an excused absence.”

“As the city plans celebrations, including a victory parade planned for Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., we want families to know that Seattle Public Schools will remain open with the normal early release Wednesday schedule,” the district’s release read, which SPS chief operating officer, Fred Podesta, signed.

Skipping class will result in an “unexcused absence,” with Podesta saying keeping schools open is crucial for students to maintain “stability, safety, and continuity.”

Schools in and around Philadelphia closed for the Eagles’ parade last year, and the Kansas City area did the same for the Chiefs’ celebration two years ago.

Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson already has encouraged “everyone to come out and join the celebration — responsibly, together, and with pride.”