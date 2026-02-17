Report: Rick Dennison will follow Klint Kubiak to the Raiders

Seahawks assistant Rick Dennison is following Klint Kubiak to the Raiders, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Dennison served as Seattle’s run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor in 2025.

He has a long history with the Kubiak family.

Dennison played with Gary Kubiak, Klint’s father, in Denver, coached with him with the Broncos, Ravens, Texans and Vikings and worked with Klint Kubiak in Denver, Minnesota, New Orleans and Seattle.

Dennison, who began his coaching career in 1995, was an offensive coordinator with the Bills, Broncos and Texans.