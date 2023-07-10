Pittsburgh Steelers
During the annual slow time, we’ve noticed a few lists that other outlets have made regarding all sorts of potential topics. We (I) started a list, for example, of the overall quarterback rooms. We (I) lost interest after the first six.
There’s definite interest in ranking coaches. Last Wednesday, during a weekly visit with KJR radio in Seattle, Dick Fain mentioned someone’s list of head coaches that omitted Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from the top 10 before asking whether I thought Carroll deserves a spot in the top 10.
The problem with providing any coach, quarterback, etc. a general spot in the top 10 is that, once you do that with all 32, you’ll end up with 20 in the top 10. So that’s what we (I) will do. A top 10 list of the best head coaches currently in the NFL.
Beyond the ten best coaches, it’s very hard to draw lines and/or not ruffle feathers. But even for whoever would have landed at No. 32 (some of you could figure out who it would have been), he’s still an NFL head coach, one of the 32 most coveted jobs in sports.
It’s a far cry from George Carlin’s explanation that, somewhere in the world, someone is the world’s worst doctor — and someone has an appointment to see him tomorrow. The worst coach in the football world won’t be anywhere close to any NFL team. (Unless his dad is the head coach.)
So that’s the plan. And to make sure I don’t lose interest after five or six, I’ll start with No. 10 and work my way up. Starting soon.
Feel free to lobby me via Twitter (@ProFootballTalk), Threads (@ProFootballTalk), or at florio@profootballtalk.com.
Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin missed his entire rookie season last year, but he’s not sure that was a bad thing for him in the long run.
Austin suffered a foot injury in training camp and never got on the field in either the preseason or the regular season, but he believes a year of professional experience purely focusing on the mental side of the game can help him.
“In the beginning, it was extremely tough,” Austin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “just because I really wanted to go out there and be able to contribute right away. But I was just blessed to be in the position I am in, because from my teammates to the coaches and the training staff, how they all surrounded me and filled me up and kept me around, it made it to where last year was a blessing because I got to watch and learn — everything. And that’s why now I feel like, I know I didn’t play — but I feel like I got a whole year of experience under my belt.”
The Steelers’ coaching staff has indicated that the speedy Austin can help in a lot of different places, and this year he feels poised to deliver.
Gunner Olszewski began the 2022 season as the Steelers punt returner, but was replaced after he muffed two punts in a three-game span.
Olszewski had signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh in free agency after three seasons with New England. He led the league with 17.3 yards per punt return in 2020, which led to him being named a first-team, All-Pro returner that year.
But in Week Two of last season, he muffed a punt against his former team — a critical blow that led to a touchdown in the Steelers’ 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
“You can’t change it,” Olszewski said, via Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. “If you want to define me by one play, go ahead. But doubt me? I hope you do .”
Olszewski has a chance to get back to his All-Pro form in 2023. But he’s expecting plenty of competition for it.
“I feel like they are hopefully going to try to give everybody in that room a chance to put their best foot forward, and I look forward to putting my best foot forward in the preseason,” he said.
“You have to earn a spot at the table, and that’s what’s so special about this game. … Last year, it felt like the job was given to me, and I don’t want that again. I have never had anything handed to me, so I am looking forward to proving myself to the coaches and my teammates.”
Undrafted rookie Jordan Byrd is likely Olszewski’s competition for the return spot, as he was an All-Mountain West honoree as a kick returner and punt returner for San Diego State.
The Rams have agreed to terms with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.
Witherspoon, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. He played only four games last season because of hamstring issues, totaling 20 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.
Witherspoon entered the league as a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2017 and spent four seasons in San Francisco before two in Pittsburgh. He has started 40 of the 60 games played and has totaled 152 tackles, eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed.
The Rams have lost several players in their secondary this offseason, including Jalen Ramsey and David Long. Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell are among the top remaining cornerbacks, with rookie draft pick Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson expected to contribute.
Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has faced the Ravens many times over his career and he’s curious to see what the offense will look like this year.
The Ravens made significant changes to the unit by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken, signing veteran free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. They also signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal and he’s been talking about putting up big numbers through the air in the team’s new scheme.
Heyward has seen the moves and heard the talk about more passing , but he said on the 3 & Out podcast that he’s still wondering exactly what it is going to look like when the Ravens take the field.
“They had a recipe for success and they were doing it without Lamar for half the year,” Heyward said. “It’s going to be different for them, but I’m wondering if there’s going to have to be a mixture of both. Whether it’s staying on the same page as you had last year, or adding some things, adding some wrinkles, because that running game is second to none.”
Heyward and the Steelers will get a chance to get a read on the new-look Ravens before their first chance to face them. The two teams are set to play in Pittsburgh in Week Five.
Diontae Johnson played 31 games with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback, including two postseason games. He has played 13 games with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback.
It’s a work in progress.
“Repetition is for real ,” Johnson said, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “If you don’t have those repetitions, the timing isn’t going to be down. If you don’t have the timing down, then the ball is going to be all over the place. I feel like, knowing who you got, that has helped me out personally.”
The Steelers missed Roethlisberger last season but believe they have the heir apparent in Pickett, the 20th overall pick in 2022. It was an adjustment when Pickett finally took over the starting job from Mitch Trubisky, but Pittsburgh went 7-5 in Pickett’s starts.
“Whoa,” Johnson said, smiling, when asked about the transition from Roethlisberger to Pickett. “From my rookie year, having Ben, then to Kenny is a big change. You got an 18-year guy to a [rookie].
“Then there is the experience, but at the same time, [Pickett] is just as smart. So, the arm might not be like Ben, but he got the heart. He’s a good football player. He’s never going to give up. He is always going to try to be the best at throwing or reading. Whatever it is, he will work his ass off to be the best at it.”
Johnson had a career year in 2021, Roethlisberger’s final year, catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns and earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time. His numbers were down last season with 86 receptions for 882 yards and no touchdowns.
Since Pickett has a year under his shoulder pads, Johnson’s numbers should increase from 2022.
“Hundred catches,” Johnson said. “Over a thousand yards. All-Pro. Pro Bowl. Championship. I’m humble. I don’t want to come off cocky or nothing like that. I’m humble. I just want to work and play football. Make plays.
“When I say that stuff, I say it in the humblest way. I know how it is, because people can take it the wrong way. It’s a blessing. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity and I just want to continue that.”
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Last year, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the face and name most associated with concussions, after suffering two (or, if you have common sense and functioning eyesight, three). But Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered two, to far less attention and fanfare.
Although some Miami fans become irked by the fact that Pickett’s head injuries are largely ignored, his occurred under different circumstances. Tua’s first official concussion happened four days after the unofficial bout of prolonged stumbling that resulted in him returning to a game against the Bills. And the first official concussion came from a violent collision with the turf, resulting in placement on a stretcher and transportation in an ambulance to a local hospital. The second official concussion went unnoticed during the game, but for the rash of bad decisions and interceptions that came during the Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
But Pickett did have two concussions. Steelers G.M. Omar Khan told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that it is a concern. It’s enough of a concern to get Pickett to embrace a new Vicis helmet aimed at better protecting quarterbacks from suffering concussions when their heads strike the turf.
“I showed up and it was in my locker,” Pickett said recently, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “I told them, ‘Yes, I will try it. Throw it in there .’”
The new helmet is called the Vicis Zero2 Matrix. Among other things, it’s designed to give better protection at the back of the head, which often strikes the ground when a quarterback is knocked down.
This will be Pickett’s third NFL helmet. He initially used the Riddell SpeedFlex, the same helmet he wore in college. He then switched to the Riddell Axiom. He’ll now be using the highest-rated helmet for non-linemen.
“They said that was the best one for quarterbacks, so I said, ‘Fine, give it to me,’” Pickett said, per Kaboly.
Pickett knows the stakes, as do the Steelers. He can’t have concussion after concussion after concussion and fulfill his NFL potential.
But avoiding concussions goes beyond headgear. Quarterbacks need to know how to avoid contact. They need to get rid of the ball a little earlier. Get out of bounds a little more nimbly. Get down faster.
And, when a fall is unavoidable, they can’t rely on the helmet protecting their brains from contact with the turf. They need to try to keep their heads from striking the ground, as Tua is doing with his jiu-jitsu training.
The Steelers announced their training camp schedule Tuesday, offering plenty of opportunities for fans of the team to watch them practice.
The Steelers will have 16 open practices, with the first on Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m. ET and the last on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The team will celebrate Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 29, at 1:55 p.m. ET.
Fifteen of the 16 open practices will take place at Saint Vincent College. The Friday, Aug. 4, practice will be under the lights at 7 p.m. ET at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The Steelers will offer prizes, giveaways, family activities and photo opportunities at each of their open practices.
Admission to open practices is free to Steelers Nation, but attendees must have a mobile ticket to enter Saint Vincent College.
Visit the team website for more information or to secure tickets.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett showed off a flair for the dramatic during his rookie season.
Pickett helped the Steelers to four wins after they were either behind or tied in the fourth quarter, which wasn’t enough to get the Steelers into the playoffs but was enough for them to secure a winning record for the year. The Steelers would like to add a playoff spot to another winning record in 2023 and defensive end Cam Heyward identified what needs to happen in order for the Steelers to get back to the postseason.
During an appearance on the 3 and Out podcast, Heyward said he believes “the sky’s the limit” for the quarterback as long as the team can figure out a way to bring out his best work a little earlier in games.
“Every time we’ve needed a big drive at the end of a game, he was able to answer the call and answer the bell,” Heyward said. “I just look forward to him not waiting for the fourth quarter, let’s get off the bus doing that.”
Heyward noted the additions of wide receiver Allen Robinson, tackle Broderick Jones, and guard Isaac Seumalo this offseason and said that “solidifying that group can do wonders for” Pickett this year. The sooner that happens for the Steelers, the better.