NFL announces six early kickoffs in Europe, Vikings will play in both Dublin and London

The NFL announced today which six games will be played in Europe in 2025 — including two in a row for the Vikings.

All six games will be played on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. ET, which means they will be afternoon games in Europe and early-mornings for American fans. In the U.S., all six games will air on NFL Network.

A new twist this year is that the Vikings will play in Dublin one week and then play in London a week later, which could function for the NFL as an experiment to see how travel within Europe goes. The league is exploring playing more games in Europe, and possibly even locating a team or multiple teams across the pond, and every new scheduling wrinkle is a step toward determining the logistics of that. The Vikings will be the first NFL team ever to play back-to-back-to-back games in three countries, going from the United States to Ireland to England.

The six games in Europe are:

September 28: Vikings at Steelers in Croke Park in Dublin.

October 5: Vikings at Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

October 12: Broncos at Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

October 19: Rams at Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London.

November 9: Falcons at Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

November 16: Commanders at Dolphins at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

The NFL has also scheduled a Chargers “home” game on Friday, September 5, at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. The Chargers’ opponent has not yet been announced.