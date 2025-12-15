 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billspats_251215.jpg
Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251215.jpg
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
jj_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

  
Published December 15, 2025 10:38 AM

After Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he had thought about taking over the team’s defensive play-calling and he said he brought defensive coordinator Steve Wilks “in for a reason and I want him to run his system.”

The team’s plans changed between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, however. Glenn announced on Monday that the Jets have relieved Wilks of his duties ahead of the final three games of the season.

Defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Harris will take over the coordinator role on an interim basis and call the defensive plays over the next three weeks. Glenn said he will be assisting Harris in that role.

The Jets are 30th in points allowed this season and the decision to part ways with Wilks comes after the Jaguars scored on eight of their first nine possessions on Sunday. Finding a more successful approach will be one of the top things on a long to-do list for Glenn this offseason.