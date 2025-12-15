Jets fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

After Sunday’s 48-20 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he had thought about taking over the team’s defensive play-calling and he said he brought defensive coordinator Steve Wilks “in for a reason and I want him to run his system.”

The team’s plans changed between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, however. Glenn announced on Monday that the Jets have relieved Wilks of his duties ahead of the final three games of the season.

Defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Harris will take over the coordinator role on an interim basis and call the defensive plays over the next three weeks. Glenn said he will be assisting Harris in that role.

The Jets are 30th in points allowed this season and the decision to part ways with Wilks comes after the Jaguars scored on eight of their first nine possessions on Sunday. Finding a more successful approach will be one of the top things on a long to-do list for Glenn this offseason.