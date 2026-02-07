Seahawks elevate running backs Cam Akers, Velus Jones to active roster for Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks are bringing in reinforcements at running back for Super Bowl LX.

Two running backs on Seattle’s practice squad, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr., were elevated to the active roster for Sunday against the Patriots.

With running back Zach Charbonnet out because of a knee injury, Seattle wants to make sure it has plenty of options to run the ball on Sunday. Kenneth Walker III will start at running back and George Holani will be Walker’s backup.

Akers hasn’t carried the ball a single time for the Seahawks this season, but he does have Super Bowl experience, having played for the Rams when they beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

Jones was most recently active for the Seahawks in their divisional round win over the 49ers, carrying six times for 10 yards.