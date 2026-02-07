 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks elevate running backs Cam Akers, Velus Jones to active roster for Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 7, 2026 04:52 PM

The Seahawks are bringing in reinforcements at running back for Super Bowl LX.

Two running backs on Seattle’s practice squad, Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr., were elevated to the active roster for Sunday against the Patriots.

With running back Zach Charbonnet out because of a knee injury, Seattle wants to make sure it has plenty of options to run the ball on Sunday. Kenneth Walker III will start at running back and George Holani will be Walker’s backup.

Akers hasn’t carried the ball a single time for the Seahawks this season, but he does have Super Bowl experience, having played for the Rams when they beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl after the 2021 season.

Jones was most recently active for the Seahawks in their divisional round win over the 49ers, carrying six times for 10 yards.