Packers president Ed Policy on Matt LaFleur extension: Analyze body of work over “emotional chaos”

Packers president Ed Policy made a big decision to kick off the team’s offseason when he reached agreement with head coach Matt LaFleur on a contract extension.

LaFleur was set to go into the final year of his contract and there was some question about whether he’d be back after the team blew a 21-3 halftime lead in their playoff loss to the Packers. The nature of that loss helped fuel the doubts about LaFleur’s future in Green Bay, but Policy explained in a column for the team’s website that he put more value in LaFleur’s long-term record than on the immediate reaction to the loss.

“Football is an emotional game, and I understand the high emotions that go into a playoff game against our longest-held rival,” Policy said. “However, in my seat, you must rise above emotions and analyze objectively an entire body of work to make a long-term decision that puts the team in the best position to compete for Super Bowls year in and year out. That’s the process I went through following our season. Candidly, over the years I’ve grown to appreciate ownership groups that built dynasties through level-headed steadfast continuity in lieu of emotional chaos.”

LaFleur is 76-40-1 over seven seasons in Green Bay and that record supports Policy’s decision to take the long view with the coach. A deep playoff run in 2026 would still be a good way to ensure the questions aren’t back on the table next January.