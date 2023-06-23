 Skip navigation
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
nbc_pftpm_cooknextteam_230620.jpg
03:36
Tyler Conklin: “Plenty of room” for Dalvin Cook with Jets
One of running back Dalvin Cook’s former teammates in Minnesota would be happy to welcome him to the Jets locker room.
nbc_pftpm_rodgersventure_230620.jpg
04:27
Florio: Rodgers’ crowdfunding ‘just a bad look’
nbc_pftpm_hopkinslatest_230619.jpg
03:49
How NE’s interest in Hopkins could affect market
nbc_pft_bearsunhappyclaypoolv2_230616.jpg
03:21
Bears reportedly are unhappy with Claypool
nbc_pft_biggestoffseasonshocks_230616.jpg
05:51
PFT Draft: Most shocking offseason moments
nbc_pft_postoffseasonranks_230616.jpg
02:06
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
nbc_pft_jkdobbins_230616.jpg
09:10
Dobbins sat out due to deal, but lacks leverage
James White: Bill Belichick loves Rhamondre Stevenson, he has to capitalize on opportunity
Bruce Smith urges Von Miller to be patient in recovery from knee injury
Jalen Hurts proves that it always makes sense to evaluate incoming quarterbacks
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Garrett Wilson: No one’s expectations for me are higher than my own
Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow has mastered our system and is more like a coach
As NFLPA prepares to pick a new executive director, players remain in the dark
Bills extensions are a public show of support
June 23, 2023 01:11 PM
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word 'Christian.'
nbc_pftpm_bills_230623.jpg
11:18
Bills extensions are a public show of support
nbc_pftpm_manfred_230623.jpg
3:40
Florio: Manfred has ‘a lot to learn’ from Goodell
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_230623.jpg
4:21
NFLPA needs director election transparency
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230623.jpg
26:11
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
nbc_pftpm_commanders_230623.jpg
5:59
NFL reportedly schedules meeting for WASH sale
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230622.jpg
23:59
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ contract, Vikings QB dilemma
nbc_pftpm_lionshelmet_230622.jpg
1:59
Do the Lions’ new helmets miss the mark?
nbc_pftpm_justinjefferson_230622.jpg
6:41
Why MIN could regret dragging out Jefferson talks
nbc_pftpm_hillupdate_230622.jpg
2:55
Latest on ongoing investigation into MIA WR Hill
nbc_pftpm_gannoninvestigation_230622.jpg
12:45
Florio: What is the NFL hiding in Gannon probe?
IMG_3701
20:15
A few stray Father’s Day memories, 25 years later
For those of us whose fathers are still with us, Father’s Day is an occasion to honor and appreciate them.
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans
03:59
PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings
1.
Dollar Bills
23:14
Source: One NFL player lost $8 million from gambling in 2022
The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports.
LIV Golf Invitational - DC - Day Three
11:56
For enough money, sure, Saudi Arabia could buy an NFL team
NFL rules prohibit foreign investment in franchises.
NFL: NOV 06 Colts at Patriots
04:09
Report: NFL is investigating Colts player for “pervasive” betting
The NFL and its teams have not done a great job of educating players about the clear rules and stern consequences of the gambling policy.
Atlanta Falcons v Houston Texans
Rich McKay hope for “longer-term solution” that keeps kickoff in the game
The NFL’s current strategy for dealing with the most dangerous play in the game is to come up with ways for the play to happen less often, and to twist as many arms as needed to push the changes through.
nbc_nfldraft_floriotop10picks_230427.jpg
2023 NFL Draft order: Complete list of every pick from Round 1 through Round 7
The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 with the Carolina Panthers set to make the first overall selection after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.