Cowboys rule out DE Micah Parsons, CB DaRon Bland

The Cowboys again will play without two of their most important defensive players.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) still hasn’t returned to practice, and he will miss his third consecutive game.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who has not played all season with a foot injury, appears to have taken a step back in his rehab. His 21-day window expires Monday, forcing the Cowboys to make a decision.

Bland had full practices on Oct. 9-10 but has not practiced since.

The Cowboys also ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (wrist) and tight end John Stephens (knee). Phillips remains on injured reserve, and Stephens will go on season-ending injured reserve.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable. Kendricks was limited in practice all week, while Carson was a full participant. Vigil had a limited practice Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey remains on a jury and did not officially practice this week, but he has no designation. He has done his kicking at night and will fly with the team Saturday and play Sunday.