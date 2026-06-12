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Dr. Neal ElAttrache faces scrutiny over Conor McGregor’s use of PEDs

  
Published June 11, 2026 09:45 PM

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a prominent sports doctor who serves as the Rams’ physician, faces scrutiny over his support of the use of PEDs by UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Via Michael Schmidt of the New York Times, Major League Baseball investigators will question ElAttrache about the situation, given that he also serves as the Dodgers’ team physician.

The goal is to understand why ElAttrache supported McGregor’s decision to use PEDs, and to determine whether ElAttrache supported the use of PEDs by baseball players. For now, the MLB is unaware of any claim that ElAttrache engaged in such behavior as to baseball players.

The NFL did not respond to an email from the Times seeking comment on whether it will be interviewing ElAttrache.