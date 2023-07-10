New England Patriots
During the annual slow time, we’ve noticed a few lists that other outlets have made regarding all sorts of potential topics. We (I) started a list, for example, of the overall quarterback rooms. We (I) lost interest after the first six.
There’s definite interest in ranking coaches. Last Wednesday, during a weekly visit with KJR radio in Seattle, Dick Fain mentioned someone’s list of head coaches that omitted Seahawks coach Pete Carroll from the top 10 before asking whether I thought Carroll deserves a spot in the top 10.
The problem with providing any coach, quarterback, etc. a general spot in the top 10 is that, once you do that with all 32, you’ll end up with 20 in the top 10. So that’s what we (I) will do. A top 10 list of the best head coaches currently in the NFL.
Beyond the ten best coaches, it’s very hard to draw lines and/or not ruffle feathers. But even for whoever would have landed at No. 32 (some of you could figure out who it would have been), he’s still an NFL head coach, one of the 32 most coveted jobs in sports.
It’s a far cry from George Carlin’s explanation that, somewhere in the world, someone is the world’s worst doctor — and someone has an appointment to see him tomorrow. The worst coach in the football world won’t be anywhere close to any NFL team. (Unless his dad is the head coach.)
So that’s the plan. And to make sure I don’t lose interest after five or six, I’ll start with No. 10 and work my way up. Starting soon.
Former Bengals running back Corey Dillon has revisited his comments about not being in the team’s Ring of Honor.
In a recent interview, Dillon called it “damn-near criminal ” and “garbage” that he had not received that consideration from the team despite being the franchise’s all-time rushing leader with 8,061 yards. Dillon took particular issue with the Bengals letting fans decide who is worthy of induction and he expanded on those thoughts during an appearance on Bengal Jim and Friends.
Dillon said he hopes to speak with Bengals owner Mike Brown or someone else from the organization about his feelings because he feels the team has not paid enough attention to all of their former players.
“I want the fans to know like when I’m speaking, I’m not speaking about the fans in Cincinnati or the City of Cincinnati,” Dillon said. “I’m just stating stuff that I want fixed . It’s all business, it’s not nothing personal. I really don’t have no animosity against Mike Brown or the Bengals, nothing like that. My whole thing is, I want them to do right by their former players. That’s my whole objective and there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be fixed in my book. Hopefully sometime in the future, maybe me and Mike Brown can have that conversation. Other than that, with me, it’s a front office thing. It has nothing to do with players, the current state of the Bengals right now, none of my teammates. It’s basically something that needs to be ironed and fixed out between the front office and myself. And I hope that gets done some time in the near future. I’m hoping for that conversation one-on-one with the front office guys. Whoever’s in charge, Mike Brown or anybody that’s running the show up there.”
Dillon is a nominee in this year’s fan’s vote for a spot in the Ring of Honor. He is joined by Jim Breech, James Brooks, Cris Collinsworth, Boomer Esiason, David Fulcher, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Dave Lapham, Max Montoya, Lemar Parrish, Bob Trumpy, and Reggie Williams. Voting concluded last month and the top two vote-getters are expected to be announced this summer with an induction ceremony to come later this year.
The Miami Dolphins have a great offense. Their defense could be as good. Maybe better.
Veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recently declared that there’s basically no limit to what Miami’s defense can be.
“I’ll say we can be as good as we want to be ,” Ogbah told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, via NFL.com. “I’m excited about this defense. We’ve got [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] coaching us up. I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. This year, I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.”
It will take dominance to emerge as the champion of the AFC East, arguably the best top-to-bottom division in football.
“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah said. “But we’re excited, we love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at nobody [else]. We compete against ourself.”
One key factor for everyone involved — Ogbah included — is the ability to play.
“It’s all about health,” he said. “This game’s all about being healthy. I’m excited. I’ve been doing the right things with my body, taking care of my body, just making sure I’m ready and fit to last the whole season.”
Injuries limited Ogbah to only nine regular-season appearances in 2022. The prior year, he appeared in all 17 games, matching a career-high 9.0 sacks.
Beyond Ogbah, the Dolphins have Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelan Phillips on the defensive line. Jalen Ramsey has joined a secondary that already featured Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. With Fangio drawing up and calling the plays, they could indeed be a great defense.
Again, given the difficulty of the schedule for all AFC East teams (in addition to playing each other twice, they all play the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants), it could be that only one team makes it to the postseason — even though any of them could be good enough to climb the playoff tree to the Super Bowl.
Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.
Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”
It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.
Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.
Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is closing in on the all-time record for regular-season and total wins in NFL history. Before he gets there, he might set a couple of other records.
Belichick, as noted by John Breech of CBSSports.com, is actually closer to the all-time record for losses than for wins .
He’s currently fifth on the list of regular-season and total defeats, with 152 and 165, respectively. The record for regular-season losses is shared by Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher, with 165. Tom Landry has the most total losses, with 178.
Belichick sits only 13 losses away from both marks. He needs, conversely, 30 regular-season wins and 18 total wins to pass Don Shula’s records of 328 and 347.
The problem for Belichick comes from the recent trend, following the departure of Tom Brady after the 2019 season. His teams have gone 7-9 in 2020, 10-7 (0-1 in the playoffs) in 2021, and 8-9 in 2022. That’s a three year mark of 25-25 in the regular season, with a 26th loss in the postseason.
While the records for both wins and losses would be a testament to his longevity, he quite possibly will earn the more notorious record before he secures the more coveted one.
The bigger question is whether he’ll have the chance to catch Shula’s records for wins (or the records for losses) with the Patriots. In March, owner Robert Kraft was specifically asked whether Belichick can survive another season without a playoff berth, or whether he’ll stay until he catches Shula. Kraft’s ominous response suggested that he’s less concerned about records than he is about the team succeeding.
If the Patriots go, for example, 8-9 and miss the playoffs again, will Belichick be back with the Patriots? And if he has to start over elsewhere, can he win enough with a new team to avoid what would be just four more losses to catch and five more to pass the all-time records for regular-season and total losses?
These are all fair questions to ask as the Patriots settle into their status as a middle-of-the-pack team, with perhaps a total roster on paper that will make it hard to finish ahead of the Bills, Dolphins, or Jets in the AFC East.
Given the schedule this year, which beyond six games in the division features contests against the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, and Chargers, it could be hard to avoid finishing in last place for the first time since 2000. Which could make it difficult for Belichick to make it to 2024 in New England.
The recent New York Times article regarding the latter days — and financial cost — of Tom Brady’s failed relationship with FTX includes a little news about his other crypto-style venture, Autograph.
Per the Times, Autograph “has also struggled.”
Revenues “sank” last year due to the collapse of the crypto market, causing the focus of the company to shift away from marketing crypto tokens and to “helping celebrities find ways to foster loyalty with their fans.” The company’s marketing efforts have dumped some crypto-relevant language, such as “NFT.”
Likewise, Autograph has laid off more than 50 employees.
Brady has attempted to turn his football fame into different types of revenue. It’s unclear how well the efforts are going. FTX was an embarrassing disaster that has left him facing significant civil liability. Autograph is retooling on the fly. The grand vision to make TB12 facilities as commonplace as the Golden Arches has never come close to reality. And who knows how many people are buying Brady-brand underwear or whatever else he’s selling?
Look, there’s no dispute that Brady has won the game of life in a blowout. But his non-football ventures haven’t come close to touching his on-field success. It remains to be seen whether he ever stumbles across something that will.
Tom Brady had well-documented distractions during his final year with the Buccaneers (and, presumably, his final year in football). More details are emerging about one of them — the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX.
Per the New York Times, Brady made an “urgent phone call ” during last November’s collapse to FTX executive Sina Nader, the head of the company’s partnerships. Nader, who was in the middle of a crisis meeting with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, didn’t take the call.
“I never would’ve expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” Nader told the Times.
FTX had paid Brady $30 million, most in stock, to endorse the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, had received $18 million in FTX stock. After the company collapsed, the stock became worthless.
Per the report, Brady and Bundchen would have paid taxes on at least some of the stock.
Brady and Bundchen also have been sued by FTX customers who lost money due to alleged fraudcommitted by the company.
They both have a lot more money than $48 million. But, still, $48 million is $48 million. The fact that the collapse of FTX happened in November 2022, not long after Brady and Bundchen divorced, expands the major distractions that he was dealing with last season.
The Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins on May 26, and he has remained a free agent since.
Hopkins visited the Patriots and Titans, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports both teams remain interested. Pelissero added that the sides have had communication this week, but no signing is imminent.
Hopkins wrote on social media Thursday that he will retire when he’s not a 1,000-yard receiver.
“I’ll retire from football when I’m not a 1k-yard receiver,” Hopkins said on threads. “With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel.”
Hopkins, 31, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, having played only 19 games the past two seasons, while missing 15 to a suspension and injuries. He made 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons combined.
The NFL’s gambling policy contains a specific term regarding the acceptance of hospitality or gifts by “NFL personnel” from “Gambling Entities.” The language of the provision, like the rest of the policy, reads as if it was written by a lawyer, for a lawyer.
It’s not clear where the line is. Which, obviously, becomes useful information for those players and other non-lawyers employed by the league and its teams who are expected to stay on the right side of it.
For Tuesday’s swanky, extravagant, and exclusive party held by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin , the league won’t officially say which side of the line the party falls on. The league declined our request for comment on the matter.
Unofficially, a source with knowledge of the league’s position on the matter said there is no violation for NFL personnel who attended. Per the source, it was a private party that Rubin has hosted for several years with no promotion of Fanatics or any of its businesses.
That’s fine, but that’s not what the policy says. “NFL Personnel may not accept a complimentary room, service, or other gift from a Gambling Entity if its value exceeds Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250),” the policy states. “Any items accepted (other than de minimis food & beverages generally offered to all patrons) must be appropriately documented and verifiable upon request. Soliciting gifts of any value is never permissible.”
The loophole apparently comes from the term “Gambling Entity.” The policy defines “Gambling Entity” as a “casino, sportsbook, or other establishment or business that offers commercial gambling.”
Assuming that Rubin paid for the party himself and not with Fanatics money, any other sports book CEO or executive could do the same thing, without the policy ever being relevant. Expensive food. Expensive drinks. Expensive entertainment. Maybe a nice little swag bag with far more than $250 worth of stuff in it.
As long as it’s all hosted by the person who runs the sports book and not the sports book, it’s apparently fine.
Obviously, the spirit of the provision could be easily violated, if this loophole is something other than a make-it-up-as-they-go reaction to something that looks and feels like a violation of the policy. As long as the gambling entity isn’t mentioned or promoted, the owner or operator of the gambling entity can give NFL personnel anything and everything. Surely, that’s not the outcome the league intends.
The situation becomes thornier when considering the very real possibility that Fanatics footed the bill for the party, with the whole thing being a write-off. How would the NFL ever prove that? Would the NFL even be inclined to try?
If only players were present at the party, maybe the league would consider it. The fact that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the attendees makes it far less likely that the league would ever do anything about it.
And that’s quite possibly the bottom line here. Rubin’s party wasn’t a potential problem until his company launched a sports book. Someone at 345 Park Avenue might had an “oh shit” moment when considering the application of the relevant portion of the policy to the party. If only players were there, maybe they would hammer them. With an owner there, maybe they came up with a way to quietly look the other way.
Meanwhile, the policy is on the books as written, and no one is in any better position to understand how to avoid violating it.
That’s ultimately what we were trying to do. It’s how we explained it to the league. Lots of people in the league read PFT regularly, if not religiously. This would be a great way to help them understand what the policy means regarding hospitality and gifts.
Instead, you’re on your own, players. Proceed at your own risk.