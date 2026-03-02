 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders will pay D.C. $1 million to settle consumer-protection lawsuit from Dan Snyder era

  
Published March 2, 2026 05:22 PM

One of the last remaining items of business dating to the Dan Snyder era has been concluded.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced on Monday the settlement of a 2022 lawsuit against the Commanders. The team will pay $1 million to resolve “allegations that under the team’s former ownership . . . it violated [D.C.] consumer protection law by misleading District residents about the team’s investigation into a toxic and abusive workplace culture, including allegations of sexual assault, in order to protect the Commanders’ brand and to keep fans paying for tickets and merchandise.”

The lawsuit specifically claimed that prior ownership tried to hide the truth about the internal investigation, in violation of the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act.

“The Commanders’ current owners have commendably opened a new chapter in the team’s history, committing to ensure all employees are protected from abuse and treated with dignity,” Schwalb said in a statement appearing on his office’s official website. “Every business operating in the District has an obligation to provide honest information to its customers, and the Commanders’ loyal fanbase deserves no less. I want to thank the victims for coming forward to tell their stories — without their bravery, none of this would have come to light.”

The full settlement agreement can be found here.

Through multiple investigations of the Commanders initiated by the NFL, sufficient evidence was found to pressure Snyder to sell the team. A group led by Josh Harris bought the Commanders in 2023.