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Raiders expect Jermod McCoy to be healthy enough to do plenty of work in training camp

  
Published June 12, 2026 04:35 AM

Based on talent alone, former Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy was viewed as one of the best players in the 2026 NFL draft. But he fell all the way from a potential Top 10 pick to the fourth round amid concerns that his injured knee might never fully heal. The Raiders, who selected McCoy with the 101st overall pick in the draft, expect him to be good to go for training camp.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 college football season after tearing an ACL while working out in the offseason, and a year later the Raiders are still taking it slow with him in Organized Team Activities. But Raiders coach Klint Kubiak thinks McCoy will be in fine shape for training camp.

“I expect him to practice. I expect him to be on the field. It’s going to be a moving target with him, but we drafted him for a reason, drafted him to play, so I expect him to compete in camp and get plenty of reps,” Kubiak said.

If McCoy can stay healthy, the Raiders got a steal by taking him in the fourth round. It’s been a long, slow recovery from his torn ACL, but there’s optimism that McCoy is going to be ready to go as a rookie.