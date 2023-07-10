Buffalo Bills
Stefon Diggs’ attendance (or lack thereof) at the Bills’ offseason work was the subject of much discussion last month, but Diggs showed up to one gathering of Bills players over the weekend.
Diggs was at the charity softball game organized by Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose foundation has pledged millions of dollars to improving safety in youth sports in the months since Hamlin collapsed on the field and was revived thanks to well-trained medical staff who had access to an automated external defibrillator.
According to the Buffalo News, Diggs appeared to be in good spirits and was playing with Hamlin’s little brother.
Many of Hamlin’s Bills teammates attended the event, as did other NFL players including Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
During a recent edition of #PFTPM, the five-week hiatus answer to PFT Live, I mentioned the Jets are gaining momentum in the chase for running back Dalvin Cook. During a more recent interview with Jets reporter Paul Esden, Jr. Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, was asked to respond to my suggestion that the Jets are indeed picking up steam.
Hiller said nothing to contradict the notion that the Jets are very interested in Cook, or that Cook is very interested in the Jets. Cook has said he wants to win a Super Bowl, and Hiller’s comments make it very clear that Cook believes he could win one with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the other great players on the roster.
The key remains doing the deal. As with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, none of the interested parties have persuaded the player to accept an offer. Cook, like Hopkins, might be waiting for his market to heat up — possibly with the arrival of another team. Possibly due to a starting running back suffering an injury.
Regardless, three teams in the AFC East bear watching for Cook: the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots. Whichever one gets him will keep him away from one of the other two. At some point, that could get an all-in owner to direct his football personnel to up the offer and get it done.
The Miami Dolphins have a great offense. Their defense could be as good. Maybe better.
Veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recently declared that there’s basically no limit to what Miami’s defense can be.
“I’ll say we can be as good as we want to be ,” Ogbah told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, via NFL.com. “I’m excited about this defense. We’ve got [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] coaching us up. I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. This year, I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.”
It will take dominance to emerge as the champion of the AFC East, arguably the best top-to-bottom division in football.
“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah said. “But we’re excited, we love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at nobody [else]. We compete against ourself.”
One key factor for everyone involved — Ogbah included — is the ability to play.
“It’s all about health,” he said. “This game’s all about being healthy. I’m excited. I’ve been doing the right things with my body, taking care of my body, just making sure I’m ready and fit to last the whole season.”
Injuries limited Ogbah to only nine regular-season appearances in 2022. The prior year, he appeared in all 17 games, matching a career-high 9.0 sacks.
Beyond Ogbah, the Dolphins have Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelan Phillips on the defensive line. Jalen Ramsey has joined a secondary that already featured Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. With Fangio drawing up and calling the plays, they could indeed be a great defense.
Again, given the difficulty of the schedule for all AFC East teams (in addition to playing each other twice, they all play the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants), it could be that only one team makes it to the postseason — even though any of them could be good enough to climb the playoff tree to the Super Bowl.
Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.
Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”
It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.
Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.
Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.
After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, dumping his $10.4 million salary for 2023, it seemed Cook was determined to go to a team that would give him the best chance to make back as much of that money as possible. Before long, however, Cook began talking about hoping to win a championship.
That’s when a sense emerged that the Dolphins and Jets had become the top contenders for Cook — especially when he was asked to elaborate on the teams that could help him get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy and he specifically mentioned those two teams .
The Dolphins are interested, at their price. The Jets have more interest than most realize, because of running back Breece Hall’s ongoing ACL recovery and because they’re already gone all in by trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And there’s a net gain to being the team that gets him, since that team keeps him away from the other.
Enter the Patriots, who could keep Cook away from both of them by signing him. While they have Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have long favored having a stable of tailbacks. James Robinson, signed early in the offseason, didn’t work.
If the goal is to be the best team in the division, which could be critical to getting in the playoffs at all given the overall difficulty of the schedules for the four AFC East teams, the Patriots could be (perhaps should be) thinking about snagging a guy who otherwise will make one of two division rivals better.
New England’s pursuit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been open and obvious. If they’re considering Cook, they’re acting in more characteristic fashion, letting their plans not be known to anyone.
Owner Robert Kraft has made clear he wants to win a seventh Super Bowl, now . And to the extent that there’s an internal back-and-forth about spending , here’s a way to prove to everyone that the Patriots can spend, baby .
Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently asked the media to stop talking about last month’s drama with receiver Stefon Diggs. In talking about why the media shouldn’t talk about it, Allen talked about something that hadn’t been talked about before.
One of the biggest lingering questions was whether Diggs walked out of the facility before a mandatory minicamp practice, or whether he was told to leave. According to Allen, coach Sean McDermott “asked [Diggs] to go home .”
That’s very significant, for two reasons. First, it shows that something went haywire during the conversations about issues that Allen insists are no big deal. Second, it puts the team’s characterization of the situation in a much different light.
The media first became aware of the incident when McDermott disclosed that Diggs was absent from mandatory minicamp, adding that McDermott is “very concerned ” about the situation. Then, after Diggs’s agent said the player is in Buffalo and will be attending the practices, the team said that Diggs left the building before the day’s practice started.
That night, Diggs went to social media with this message: “I just be letting people cap . If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.” We didn’t know who he was referring to, or what the lie supposedly was.
Thanks to Allen, we’ve now got a pretty good idea. Diggs rightfully believed the team and its coach were mischaracterizing the circumstances surrounding Diggs’s departure from the building.
Why would anyone believe that everything is fine, based simply on the fact that Diggs was back the next day? (Coincidentally, or not, the Bills canceled the third day of the minicamp.) Beyond whatever damage needed to be repaired for whatever preceded McDermott telling Diggs to go home, there’s even more damage arising from Diggs being told to go home and then being painted as a guy who stormed out.
Allen has every reason to try to get the media to not pay attention to this. The issue won’t make the Bills any more likely to win a championship. If anything, having the story keep coming up and coming up will make it harder for the team and Diggs to get past the situation.
Still, it’s a story. It’s worth talking about. Allen’s desire to get the media to not talk about it makes it even more interesting to talk about, especially since Allen supplied a piece of news that wasn’t previously known.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs’ absence from the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp practice was not as big a deal as it was made out to be.
“I love him. That’s my guy,” Allen said of Diggs on Bussin With the Boys. “The media has blown this so far out of proportion . We are in minicamp. We’re not playing a game for four months. He doesn’t show up for one day, he’s still there, coach asked him to go home, they’re in talks, they’re trying to resolve some things. They’re still talking about it. Let it go. There’s no reason to continue talking about it.”
But it was Bills head coach Sean McDermott who said he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence from minicamp. When the coach of one of the NFL’s best teams says he’s “very concerned” about one of the team’s best players, that’s a big story that the media is right to cover.
The story will eventually fade away if Diggs is a happy camper when training camp opens, and if he and Allen show a great rapport on the field when the regular season starts. But for the rest of the summer, Diggs will be one of the most-discussed players in the league. And that’s not because the media is blowing anything out of proportion.
The Patriots are at a crossroads. The relationship between owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick seems to be at a crossroads, too.
And even with six Super Bowl trophies delivered by Belichick having full control over the football operations, there’s a shelf life for everyone who isn’t winning. Since winning Super Bowl LIII, Belichick hasn’t been winning.
No postseason victories. Two playoff appearances, two failures to qualify for the postseason.
And since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season, it’s even worse. Three years, one playoff berth — a 47-17 blowout loss to the Bills.
Entering the 2023 season, the Patriots are the worst team on paper in the AFC East, and decidedly a middle-of-the-pack member of the conference. While Belichick has a proven knack of making a team better than it appears to be on paper, he’s the one who puts the team together. So even if he’s good at digging a team out of a pre-existing hole, he’s the one responsible for the oversized divot from which he has to dig.
In March, not nearly enough attention was paid to ominous remarks from Kraft regarding Belichick’s job security.
Meeting with reporters at the league meetings in Arizona, Kraft was asked a simple question: “You guys have posted a losing record two of the last three seasons . . . if that happens again, could Bill [Belichick’s] job be in jeopardy, or is he here to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record and beyond?”
“Look, I’d like him to break Don Shula’s record,” Kraft replied, “but I’m not looking for any our players to get great stats. We’re about winning, and doing whatever we can to win. And that’s what our focus is now. And I -- it’s very important to me that we make the playoffs, and that’s what I hope happens next year.”
As we explained at the time, the question wasn’t about stats. It was about wins. But Kraft doesn’t seem to be willing to let Belichick linger until he gets more Ws than Shula, if there are too many Ls along the way.
Last week, Kraft said that one thing will satisfy him in 2023: Winning “number seven .” While falling just short of winning a seventh Super Bowl triumph likely won’t be enough to prompt a change, another failure to make the playoffs could. Or perhaps another one-and-done postseason capped by a blowout loss on the road as a wild-card team, after a failure to win the division.
Does anyone really think the Patriots will win the division? It’s not impossible. But it’s far more improbable than it ever was when the Patriots were the Globetrotters and the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets each played the role of Washington Generals. Now, each of those three teams is better than the Patriots, on paper. Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Tua Tagovailoa (if he can stay healthy) are MVP candidates.
The perception of the Patriots isn’t aided by last year’s failed experiment to put the offense under the control of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. We said as the season approached and it became more and more clear that Belichick was actually going to go through with it that, if any other coach was trying to do it, the consensus would be that the head coach had lost his damn mind.
Belichick got the benefit of the doubt, thanks to his track record. The end result was that his track record was diminished.
Then came the remarks that prompted the recent quotes from Kraft . At his final press conference of the most recent season, Belichick pointed out that, from 2020 through 2022, the Patriots ranked twenty-seventh in spending. Kraft pointed out that spending will never be “the issue” with the Patriots, and that Kraft always gives Belichick whatever he asks for.
Hidden in this back-and-forth is an old-fashioned pissing match, with Belichick trying to subtly shift blame for post-Brady struggles to Kraft for not spending, and with Kraft pushing it back to Belichick for not asking for the money to be spent.
We all know how these things will go. In the ultimate game of rock, scissors, paper, Kraft owns all three. He’s in charge. What he says, goes. Who he says goes. And if Belichick fails to deliver a playoff appearance or if he runs the postseason victory drought to half of a decade, he’s the one who could be going.
It sounds crazy, I know. Belichick is one of the great coaches in NFL history. Since Brady, however, his teams have been just above ordinary. At some point, a sufficient stretch of failure wipes out a history of excellence. At some point, the past will have faded from the rear-view mirror. At some point, Kraft will decide to turn the page.
And he’ll be more likely to do it sooner than later if Belichick keeps trying to blame Kraft for failures that, in Kraft’s mind, trace only to Belichick.
The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines in a midseason trade last year, but the running back was most effective as a special teams player.
He memorably returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in Buffalo’s regular-season finale against New England. But Hines didn’t receive an offensive touch in that contest.
In his nine regular-season games with Buffalo, Hines took six carries for -3 yards and caught five passes for 53 yards with a TD.
Running backs coach Kelly Skipper recently noted that Hines’ transition to the Bills’ offense was more challenging than it may have seemed from afar. But after taking a pay cut to remain with the club, Hines is in a much better position to be an offensive contributor in 2023.
“When you slow it down — and he’s learning it from the beginning — everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “[Last year] he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.
“He’s definitely explosive, but you’ll see him a little more experienced in the run game. … We showed him off in the pass game mostly [last year]. Now, he can function in anything we do.”
At his best with the Colts in 2020, Hines rushed for 380 yards with three touchdowns and caught 63 passes for 482 yards with four TDs — good for a total of 862 yards from scrimmage.
Fellow Bills running back James Cook recently said that he’s expecting to be the team’s lead back in 2023. But if Hines can be a dual-threat contributor like he was in Indianapolis, then that will definitely benefit Buffalo’s offense.
Jordan Poyer’s charity golf tournament at a golf course owned by Donald Trump is off. Unless it isn’t.
A week after Poyer canceled the event due to backlash for scheduling it at a property owned by the polarizing former president, Poyer has decided to go through with it.
Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, Poyer’s representatives announced on Friday that the cancellation has been canceled , and that the July 10 outing will happen at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.
“The Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course,” the statement declared.
Poyer had announced last Saturday in an Instagram video that the event would be canceled due to the negative response received by his marketing representatives and Erie County Medical Center Foundation. The decision apparently has created a rift between Poyer and ECMC, although the extent of it isn’t clear. Poyer is under contract to do commercials and appearances for ECMC, he told the Buffalo News he would no longer be working with ECMC, and his representatives said of ECMC, “Our commitment with them remains intact and we look forward to continuing to work together to help improve the lives of those in need.”
“I’m trying to put the sides away,” Poyer said regarding the clear divide that still exists between those who love and those who loathe the former president. “Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”
It sounds nice, even if it also sounds naive. Hardened feelings fueled by media echo chambers prevent Americans from coming together on many things. At this point, it will take something an alien invasion or an attack of killer tomatoes
to get us to truly work together again.