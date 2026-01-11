Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas get Jaguars a 7-3 lead over Bills

Jaguars backup running back Bhayshul Tuten is making a big impact today against the Bills.

Tuten saw his first action today on the Jaguars’ third possession, when the Jaguars gave him the ball on three straight plays, and he picked up 20, 14 and 13 yards on those three runs.

That set up the Jaguars deep in Bills territory, and Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone for a touchdown that gave Jacksonville a 7-3 lead.

Buffalo kickoff returner Ray Davis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd recovered, and the momentum has shifted very much in the Jaguars’ direction.