nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bhayshul Tuten, Brian Thomas get Jaguars a 7-3 lead over Bills

  
Published January 11, 2026 01:41 PM

Jaguars backup running back Bhayshul Tuten is making a big impact today against the Bills.

Tuten saw his first action today on the Jaguars’ third possession, when the Jaguars gave him the ball on three straight plays, and he picked up 20, 14 and 13 yards on those three runs.

That set up the Jaguars deep in Bills territory, and Trevor Lawrence found Brian Thomas Jr. in the end zone for a touchdown that gave Jacksonville a 7-3 lead.

Buffalo kickoff returner Ray Davis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Jacksonville’s Devin Lloyd recovered, and the momentum has shifted very much in the Jaguars’ direction.