49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury interviewing for Seahawks offensive coordinator job

The Seattle Seahawks will consider a division rival for their offensive coordinator opening.

San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fleury is interviewing today for the Seahawks offensive coordinator job, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Seahawks need a new offensive coordinator after Klint Kubiak left to become head coach of the Raiders. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald runs the defense, so offensive coordinator is the most important assistant on his staff.

Fleury is a longtime member of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. Fleury and Shanahan originally worked together on the Browns’ stasff in 2014, and Shanahan hired Fleury in 2019, originally as a defensive quality control coach before moving him to offensive quality control in 2020, promoting him to tight ends coach in 2022 and then adding run game coordinator to his title last year.

Macdonald has plenty of experience coaching against the 49ers’ offense, and he was impressed enough that he’s now considering adding a coach from that staff to his team.