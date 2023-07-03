Atlanta Falcons
The newest episode of Tyreek Hill’s podcast, It Needed To Be Said, features former NFL quarterback Mike Vick . And in 90 minutes of It Needed To Be Said, one word that needed to be said was completely unsaid.
Dogfighting.
During the first 30 minutes or so of the discussion, it seemed that the conversation would never even address the two-year break in Vick’s career arising from his guilty plea to federal charges from dogfighting and gambling on dogfighting. (He somehow avoided being indicted on charges of animal cruelty in Virginia, despite admitted involvement in the killing of dogs that were deemed unfit to fight.) Although the word itself was still never mentioned, the discussion eventually touched on the broader issues arising from Vick’s off-field issues.
Vick, now 43, understands what happened and why. And he understands that the contracts he received carried obligations to act a certain way, and that those contracts allowed the Falcons to take back his money when he failed to do so. He also understands that he was a role model to the kids who cheered for him and looked up to him.
While reflecting on the situation, Vick expressed one important piece of regret. “I wish I had a father figure or somebody in my life — and I did, too, for the most part — but not to the point where somebody was like, ‘Yo, man, you can really screw all this up,’” Vick said. “Ain’t nobody came and said, ‘Bro, you can screw all this up.’ One person [did], I won’t say his name.”
That’s the perspective of the older Mike Vick. The younger Mike Vick wasn’t ready to accept and to understand the consequences. Indeed, the younger Mike Vick likely would have ignored anyone who told him what it could do to his career, the same way he ignored the “one person” who tried. The younger Mike Vick, even after things went sideways, actually still thought he had a future with the Falcons.
“The whole time like I was gone I thought they was gonna wait on me, but that was wishful thinking,” Vick said. “Like, I really thought like they was gonna wait for me to get back and all this would be over and then I step back in, be the starter, and we just move on like nothing ever happened. But that’s not reality. And I was hoping for something that just couldn’t happen.”
For six years, Vick maintained a secret (but clearly not secret enough) dogfighting operation on a rural estate in Virginia. Did he really not know that his involvement in such conduct could derail his NFL career and cost him millions, or did he just not care?
The full episode makes it abundantly clear that Vick at all times had keen awareness as to the business realities of being in the NFL, from the impact of taxes on his initial signing bonus to his desire to save as much money as possible. He was happy the Chargers didn’t draft him, for example, because the flights home would be significantly more expensive than the flights from Atlanta.
He explained that he bought a Maybach after signing his second contract with the Falcons, and that he was pulled over by a police officer who simply wanted to know what kind of car it was.
“I’m like, I don’t need this car,” Vick said. “Like, I don’t need this, bro. It’s too much attention. When the police stop you to ask you what type of car you in, you need to reconsider if you want to keep that car or not. . . . Sometimes I felt like the potential to create adverse situations, man, it’s how people look at it and how they feel. Just didn’t make me comfortable at times.”
Think about that one. Young Mike Vick wasn’t stupid. He knew what he was doing. He knew what would happen if someone found out what he was doing. He knew the importance of hiding it. He thought he would be able to, especially if he didn’t attract too much attention.
While it’s understandable that Vick doesn’t want to wallow in a mud puddle that he left behind 14 years ago, there’s a new generation of kids who might not even know what he did. They could learn plenty of lessons from his experiences, if they were aware of the key details. But if anyone who didn’t know what he did watched the latest episode of It Needed To Be Said, they still don’t know what he did, because it was never said.
In 2021, receiver Calvin Ridley instantly became known more for what he did off the field than for anything he had ever done on it. Now that he’s back after a full-year (and then some) gambling suspension, Ridley can get back to doing what he’d been doing before his career became derailed.
As new Jaguars teammate Jamal Agnew sees it, Ridley will be potentially derailing the careers of defensive backs.
“Just the way he moves, you can see,” Agnew recently told talkSPORT, via NFL.com. “His route running, he can run, catch anything you throw to him, he’s just different, man. You just watch him out there, he’s a mismatch nightmare. In my opinion, I don’t think anybody can guard him in the league.”
Ridley was already on that path after three full NFL seasons. A first-round pick from Alabama, Ridley had 821 yards in 2018 and 866 yards in 2019, as the second fiddle to Julio Jones. In 2020, with Jones missing seven games, Ridley had a breakout season, generating 1,374 yards in 15 games.
Now that he’s back and still only 28 years old, Ridley could soon pick up where he left off. With receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram attracting attention from opposing defenses and with Trevor Lawrence emerging as a franchise quarterback, Ridley’s gambling suspension might ultimately become an unfortunate (and perhaps largely forgotten) donut hole in a great career.
Earlier in the week, a report emerged that the Falcons had promoted Kyle Smith and Ryan Pace in their front office.
Atlanta confirmed those moves on Wednesday while announcing several more.
Smith is now the team’s assistant General Manager with Pace becoming the director of player personnel.
Brian Zeches has been hired as player personnel coordinator. He was previously the West area scout for the Senior Bowl. He also worked with Smith at Washington.
The Falcons also announced that Shelly Harvey has been named an area scout and Ben Martinez has been named a pro scout. James McClintock has been named BLESTO scout and Hakeem Smith is now an assistant pro scout.
Additionally, the club noted Joey Galioto’s promotion to head of equipment operations with Ryne Nicholson as assistant equipment manager and Josh Peterson as an equipment assistant.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Falcons have made a pair of promotions in their front office.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta has moved Kyle Smith up to assistant G.M. and Ryan Pace to director of player personnel.
Smith has been with the Falcons since 2021 as vice president of player personnel, joining the club the same year as General Manager Terry Fontenot. He was previously with Washington from 2011-2020, moving from scout to vice president of player personnel in his last year with the team.
Pace, the former Bears G.M., joined the Falcons last year as a senior personnel executive. Pace and Fontenot worked together for many years with the Saints before Pace became Chicago’s G.M. back in 2015. He compiled a 48-65 record with the Bears before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is recovering a day after successful surgery for a blood clot.
Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, wrote on social media that Sanders’ surgery had been a success.
“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer Warriors,” Edmonds wrote. “It was a long, but successful day! He is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you!”
During a successful coaching tenure at Jackson State, Sanders had multiple health issues, including surgery to amputate two toes. Sanders is now preparing for his first season as head coach at Colorado, and he revealed this week that doctors have warned him he may need his entire foot amputated.
Sanders said, however, that the surgery for the blood clot should improve the circulation to his foot, and that amputation is a worst-case scenario he does not expect to have to face. He is now healing and hoping to be good to go when Colorado begins practicing.
The addition of running back Bijan Robinson gives the Falcons an impressive array of skill-position players. It also raises questions about which position Cordarrelle Patterson will mainly play.
One of the most fascinating NFL Players of the past decade, Patterson has hopscotched both as it relates to geography and role.
During his first four years in Minnesota, the 2013 first-rounder became known for his ability to return kicks — and his inability to find an offensive niche. The Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, and by his contract year he had embraced the role of gunner on the punt team (and excelled at it).
After that, it was a year in Oakland, a year in New England, two in Chicago, and two in Atlanta. The Patriots first used him almost as much at running back as at receiver; in 2018, he gained 228 yards rushing and 247 receiving. By his second season in Chicago, Patterson’s contributions had skewed toward the run, 232 yards vs. 132.
In his first year with the Falcons, Patterson rushed for 618 yards and generated 548 yards receiving. Last season, it tilted heavily toward the run, with 695 yards on the ground and only 122 through the air.
This year, the presence of Robinson and second-year tailback Tyler Allgeier (who had 1,000 rushing yards of his own as a rookie) could nudge Patterson back toward more of a receiver role. As written recently by Tori McElhaney of the team’s official website, “From conversations with both Patterson and [coach Arthur] Smith throughout minicamp, it would seem both parties want to get back to Patterson’s 2021 role now that Smith has Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson at his disposal.”
Patterson, now 32, could easily get lost in the shuffle of the Atlanta offense. They have better options at running back, better options at receiver. And while he’s very effective in a hybrid role, hard-nosed when the challenge is to take the football and gain ground with it, Robinson quite possibly will be doing both, too.
Perhaps Patterson return to more of a role in the return game. Last season, he had a career-low nine kickoff returns, one of which went for a 103-yard touchdown.
Whatever the Falcons do offensively, they have plenty of great options but still only one football. In the past, it has been hard to hold Patterson down because he makes things happen. If/when Robinson assumes the role of straw that stirs the drink, if could leave Patterson with less liquid in his own glass — and it could pave the way for his latest fresh start in 2024.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders faces another serious medical issue.
Six days after Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot to amputation, Pat McAfee reports that Sanders required emergency surgery for a blood clot in his groin. Former NFL cornerback Adam Pacman Jones, who appeared on McAfee’s show, told McAfee that he spoke directly to Sanders.
The surgery was scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to Jones.
Sanders already has lost two toes to blood clots, and last week on Instagram, he discussed the lack of blood flow to his left foot. He said he doesn’t have feeling in the bottom of his foot.
“As you know, I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME,’” Sanders said. “I keep moving forward, progressing. . . . See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgement, but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something. Just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this. #Coach Prime”
Sanders, 55, missed three games during the 2021 season when he was coaching Jackson State because of complications from his foot surgery.
In his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Sanders played in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year each of the past two seasons at Jackson State before leaving for Colorado in December.
The Falcons have put together what looks like a solid slate of skill players on paper.
Atlanta already had Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allegier and then selected former Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall.
But the ultimate success or failure of the 2023 Falcons offense will mainly come down to quarterback Desmond Ridder’s performance.
A third-round pick in 2022, Ridder started Atlanta’s last four games as a rookie, compiling a 2-2 record.
Last week, head coach Arthur Smith said that Ridder has done well in the team’s offseason program.
“We’ve thrown a lot at him,” Smith said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think you’ve seen a lot of daily improvement. Certainly, this is a passing camp, it’s non-contact. Things could change when you get more into real football, but very pleased with the progress he’s made day in and day out.”
Last year, Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did fumble three times, losing two of them.
If Ridder makes a significant jump from Year One to Year Two, the Falcons should be plenty competitive in the NFC South.
The Falcons announced on Friday morning that they’ve added three players who participated in their minicamp on a tryout basis.
Wide receiver Chris Blair, defensive lineman Albert Huggins, and kicker Matthew Trickett have all been signed to the 90-man roster.
Blair previously spent time with the Packers but was most recently with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, catching 26 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns in 2023.
Huggins has appeared in 14 career games for Philadelphia, Detroit, and New Orleans, recording 19 career tackles. He also recorded two QB hits for the Saints in 2021.
Trickett connected on 15-of-18 field goals in his final collegiate season at Minnesota last year and also nailed all 46 of his extra points.
As corresponding roster moves, the Falcons placed running back Avery Williams on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. The club also cut quarterback Austin Aune and receiver Justin Marshall.