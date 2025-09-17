Raheem Morris calls Bijan Robinson the NFL’s “best player . . . without a doubt”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris loves running back Bijan Robinson. And with Robinson eligible for a new contract after the current regular season, Robinson’s agents will love that Morris said it.

“He’s definitely the best player in football, without a doubt,” Morris said Wednesday, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “He’s unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”

Right or wrong, plenty of coaches and executives tread lightly when it comes to publicly pumping up a player who is due to get paid. Competent agents will use that praise in contract negotiations.

Still, certain facts are undeniable.

“Unique skillset,” Morris said of Robinson. “Unbelievable vision, unbelievable teammate, speed, physicality. Like you come across when you first meet him, you think he’s a scat back, but he’s really just everything. He has the ability to get out of the backfield, run receiver-like routes. He can stay in the backfield and block whichever linebacker you decide to bring. He just does it all. And we might line him up at quarterback this week, who knows?”

With so many team resources of late devoted to the quarterback position (eighth overall pick on the starter, $90 million guaranteed for the backup), Robinson is the reason the Falcons are 1-1. After being bottled up by the Bucs in Week 1, Robinson fueled the offense in Minnesota, rushing for 143 yards on 22 carries and adding 25 receiving yards.

Up next for the Falcons? A visit to the 0-2 Panthers and a chance to keep pace with the 2-0 Buccaneers.