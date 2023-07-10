Minnesota Vikings
When it comes to the upcoming Netflix series titled Quarterback, one of the three quarterbacks the show follows (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota) will dominate. But while Mahomes supplies the happy ending via a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory, Cousins might supply much of the intrigue.
Cousins, a really-good-not-great quarterback, has reached over the first 11 years of his career his ceiling. We know who he is. We know what he is. In Quarterback, we’ll learn how he deals with that. We think.
A recent review of the show from Neal Justin of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says that, as to Cousins, “the producers skirt controversy , focusing instead on his work ethic, charity work and religious beliefs.” Peyton Manning (whose Omaha Productions produced the show along with NFL Films) suggested otherwise in last week’s comments to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.
For example, Manning said that Cousins shares his meetings with his psychologist .
“That was not part of the deal at all, but he said, ‘No, it’s OK, I want to have this documented,’” Manning said. “I thought it was awesome. It was real. It showed that it’s not all fun throwing game-winning touchdowns on Sundays.”
For Cousins (and Vikings fans), it’s usually only fun at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sundays and/or in games not regarded as “big.” That’s why, whenever he delivers a big throw in a big spot (like against the Bills on fourth and long), it makes people wonder whether he has finally figured out how to consistently do it.
Until he doesn’t, like when he nonchalantly threw several yards short of the sticks with the season on the line in the playoff loss to the Giants.
The noise around Cousins prompted Manning to take a different approach to the presentation. The show uses talking heads in the media to frame the weekly narrative for Cousins.
“At first, I went through and actually narrated each episode,” Manning said. “I filmed it. It just didn’t make as much sense. It just didn’t fit. They took it out and just had me in the beginning setting the stage. From that point, it was game on. This is what people were saying that week.”
For Cousins in 2022, most of what was said was likely very good, because the team won 13 of 17 regular-season games. But the bad still lingers heading into what could be his last season with the Vikings. Can he perform under the brightest lights, or will something go haywire? Again?
The Vikings are content to wait before extending the financial commitment. The risk for the Vikings is that, if Cousins does indeed reach a higher level of performance in his 12th NFL season, someone else (like the Rams or 49ers ) might be more determined to bring Cousins aboard.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to face a civil lawsuit arising from a Mississippi welfare scandal. He has not been accused of criminal misconduct.
He apparently is very confident he won’t be.
Via A.J.. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Favre’s lawyers have indicated he will not invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when testifying in the civil lawsuit. The comment was made in connection with an effort by Favre’s lawyers to oppose a an effort by three other defendants to stay the civil case pending the resolution of their criminal cases.
“Favre would be severely prejudiced by a stay,” his lawyer’s wrote. “A stay under these circumstances would unduly delay Favre’s opportunity to have his day in court and clear his name.”
The problem for Favre is that anything he says to clear his name in the civil case could be used against him in a potential criminal case. Or it could spark an investigation for the possibility that Favre failed to tell the truth while under oath in the civil case.
That said, if Favre were to invoke the Fifth Amendment in the civil case, he almost certainly would lose, because he would not be rebutting the evidence introduced against him.
Favre has at all times insisted that he has done nothing wrong in connection with alleged misappropriation of federal welfare funds.
The departure of Dalvin Cook means Alexander Mattison is the No. 1 running back in Minnesota. Mattison says that’s a job he’s ready for.
“For me, it’s a great opportunity to step into the role, the limelight and the position I’ve always dreamt of being in,” Mattison said, via the Star-Tribune. “All the work I’ve put in to this point, all the work following in [Cook’s] footsteps, side by side, challenging each other every day, prepared me for a moment like this where I can have the opportunity to seize what’s in front of me.”
Mattison said he believes Cook will land on his feet and succeed with whatever team signs him. Cook remains a free agent.
But after four seasons as a backup, Mattison is now ready to be a starter, which he now is, for the first time in his NFL career.
Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Horton was asked whether he aspires to return to the NFL.
“No, because I don’t think that they want me ,” Horton said. “I’ve proven that I can do this at so many levels.”
He explained that his latest “living resume” is that the took a team that finished in last place in 2022 to the championship game.
Horton joined the Brian Flores lawsuit after it was filed, arguing that the Titans did not give him fair consideration for the head-coaching job that went to Mike Mularkey due to race. Mularkey, for his part, admitted that his hire was essentially an inside job , and that the interview of Horton was a sham.
Horton’s case nevertheless will be complicated by the statute of limitations defense — and by the requirement to arbitration claims from his Titans contract. He had been served as the team’s defensive coordinator.
The Maulers play the Birmingham Stallion at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night for the USFL crown. The game will be televised by NBC.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
A report earlier in the day indicated that free agent running back Dalvin Cook has “multiple offers ” on the table. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media suggested the Jets, Dolphins, Broncos and Patriots as potential landing spots.
The Dolphins, indeed, have more than passing interest.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are one of the teams that has offered Cook. Jackson added that he has no knowledge of the details of the offer.
Cook recently mentioned the Jets and Dolphins, calling the latter “a perfect fit .” Cook is a Miami native who played his college ball at Florida State.
The Vikings cut Cook on June 9 in a cost-cutting move. The four-time Pro Bowler was due to make $11 million in base salary in 2023 and count $14.1 million against the Vikings’ cap.
Cook, 27, has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 5,024 yards the past four years with 43 touchdowns. He has called himself in the “prime prime ” of his career.
He underwent shoulder surgery Feb. 14 in hopes of ending chronic separations.
Dalvin Cook hit the market 18 days ago. He remains unsigned.
But he remains unsigned of his own choosing apparently.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media told Rich Eisen that Cook has “multiple offers ” with around a half-dozen teams having expressed interest. Pelissero mentioned the Jets, Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins as possible landing spots.
Cook said last week that he is willing to be patient, with no timetable for a decision on his next team. Besides getting paid and going to a team that’s going to “ground and pound” with him as a “three-down back,” Cook wants to play for a contender.
“I’m looking for somebody that’s ready to go win ,” Cook told Adam Schefter. “I can be the piece to go help somebody to turn the page of go win and turn the franchise to go get a Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I want. I want to hold that trophy up, kiss it one time. That’s all I’m looking for right now.”
Pelissero expects somebody to sign Cook to a “significant” contract. The four-time Pro Bowler was due to make $11 million in base salary in 2023 and count $14.1 million against the Vikings’ cap.
Cook, 27, has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 5,024 yards the past four years with 43 touchdowns.
He underwent shoulder surgery Feb. 14 in hopes of ending chronic separations.
The stadium named for a bank is officially out of debt.
U.S. Bank Stadium, home to the Minnesota Vikings since it opened in 2016, officially has been bought and paid for.
Via Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the state has used the stadium reserve ($366 million) and $12 million from a general fund to pay off all remaining debt on the building . It happened on Monday.
The Minnesota Legislature opted earlier this year to redirect the funds and to retire the remaining bonds that had been issued to raise the money necessary to build the stadium. The move avoids $226 million in interest payments, and it frees up $150 million in pulltab revenues that had been going to the stadium fund.
As Olson notes, this doesn’t end the taxpayer obligation. Earlier this year, the Legislature agreed to pay $15.7 million for a new perimeter fence to secure the facility. Funding for another $48 million in perimeter fencing has not yet been determined.
It’s slow right now. Which means that every media outlet covering the NFL is looking for content. Us included.
Given that so many other media outlets covering the NFL have seized on something I said last week on Rich Eisen’s show , we might as well write something about it, too.
At some point during the discussion from last Wednesday, I blurted out the possibility that, in March 2024, the 49ers and Rams will end up in a tug of war for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. I know that, on the surface, it sounds crazy. But it could still happen.
For starters, the Vikings have no way to keep Cousins from becoming an unrestricted free agent after the coming season, unless they sign him to a new deal. They can’t use the franchise tag. If Cousins wants to hit the market after six years in Minnesota (where he signed after six years in Washington), he will.
So where will he go? In 2017, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t even evaluate Patrick Mahomes because Shanahan believed he’d be signing Cousins a year later. Since then, the 49ers have had a revolving door of quarterbacks, due in large part to none of them being able to stay healthy.
Cousins always stays healthy. He never gets hurt. And if the 49ers had signed him in 2018, they’d likely have one or two more Super Bowl trophies in the case, given the quality of the rest of the team. (Stop laughing. They would.)
Shanahan’s interest in Cousins for 2024 will hinge heavily on whether Brock Purdy gets healthy, and whether he stays healthy. If he gets injured again, Shanahan could decide to roll the dice on Cousins next year.
The other wild card is the Rams. Although Matthew Stafford is officially their guy for 2023, there were rumblings that the Rams were hoping for a trade offer, possibly from the Jets if the Aaron Rodgers deal had fallen through. After another year of Stafford holding his aging body together, while also potentially getting injured at some point during the 2023 season, coach Sean McVay — who like Shanahan worked with Cousins in D.C. — could decide to make a play for Cousins. Especially if McVay thinks Shanahan will finally try to get Cousins.
Thus the potential tug of war, with Cousins caught between a couple of former Washington assistants turned NFC West rivals, and once again cashing in.
It’s really not a controversial theory. It’s actually sort of obvious.
But, again, it’s slow now. So have at it. Of course, if it ever comes to pass next year, not many of you will remember that it was a slow-time hypothesis from late June of 2023.
One of running back Dalvin Cook’s former teammates in Minnesota would be happy to welcome him to the Jets locker room.
Cook, who was released by the Vikings earlier this month, mentioned the Jets as a possible landing spot in an interview last week and tight end Tyler Conklin was listening. Conklin said on NFL Network Monday that he thinks there’s space for Cook in a backfield with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.
“There’s plenty of room. We’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl,” Conklin said. “Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years, and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible? That’d be a special backfield with Breece and Dalvin and the rookie and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don’t know. That’s a lot of running backs, but I think that’d be special, especially in this outside zone scheme.”
There hasn’t been any word of the Jets making a specific pitch to Cook at this point, but Hall is still coming off a torn ACL and that could help open the door for a bid for more help for Aaron Rodgers this fall.