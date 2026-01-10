Falcons announce interview with Matt Ryan for president of football operations

As widely expected, the Falcons have officially interviewed former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan for the position of president of football operations.

It’s also widely expected that he’ll get the job.

Others have been interviewed, including Lions chief operating officer Mike Disner, Panthers executive V.P. of football operations Brandt Tilis, 49ers director of scouting and football Josh Williams, and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

Of course, one or more of those candidates also could be considered for the still-vacant G.M. job in Atlanta.

Ryan, the third overall pick in the 2008 draft, spent 14 years with the Falcons. He was the league MVP in 2016, leading the franchise to only its second Super Bowl appearance.

Since retiring, Ryan has worked in broadcasting. Whether his existing skills translate to running an NFL team remains to be seen.

If Ryan gets the job, he would report directly to owner Arthur Blank, and the next G.M. and head coach would report directly to Ryan.

Ryan also would exit his job at CBS, going all-in and full time with the Falcons.

However it goes, the Falcons need something to go right. They’ve gone eight years since making the playoffs. They haven’t been there since Ryan was the team’s starting quarterback.