Baltimore Ravens

Shannon Sharpe is out as the co-host of FS1’s Undisputed. So who’s in?
No one knows.
According to Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Undisputed will be on hiatus on August 28, due to the struggles to find a replacement for Sharpe .
Part of the problem is that Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end, left quickly. Part of the problem, reportedly, is that not many want to work with Skip Bayless, who calls the shots for the debate show.
As one unnamed source explained it to McCarthy, the shutdown of the show will leave Bayless beside himself.
“Shannon’s exit moved way faster than they expected,” the source said. “So they had no choice but to go on hiatus. Skip has never done anything like this during all his years at FS1 or ESPN. Not being on the air during all these NBA moves is killing him.”
Bayless also won’t be on the air for NFL training camps and preseason, at which time he would surely be pretending to piss and moan about the Cowboys. He’ll return once the preseason has ended, and as teams prepare to trim rosters from 90 to 53.
That’s the one undisputed thing about this development — it’s far from ideal for FS1 or for Bayless.
The NFL’s gambling policy contains a specific term regarding the acceptance of hospitality or gifts by “NFL personnel” from “Gambling Entities.” The language of the provision, like the rest of the policy, reads as if it was written by a lawyer, for a lawyer.
It’s not clear where the line is. Which, obviously, becomes useful information for those players and other non-lawyers employed by the league and its teams who are expected to stay on the right side of it.
For Tuesday’s swanky, extravagant, and exclusive party held by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin , the league won’t officially say which side of the line the party falls on. The league declined our request for comment on the matter.
Unofficially, a source with knowledge of the league’s position on the matter said there is no violation for NFL personnel who attended. Per the source, it was a private party that Rubin has hosted for several years with no promotion of Fanatics or any of its businesses.
That’s fine, but that’s not what the policy says. “NFL Personnel may not accept a complimentary room, service, or other gift from a Gambling Entity if its value exceeds Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250),” the policy states. “Any items accepted (other than de minimis food & beverages generally offered to all patrons) must be appropriately documented and verifiable upon request. Soliciting gifts of any value is never permissible.”
The loophole apparently comes from the term “Gambling Entity.” The policy defines “Gambling Entity” as a “casino, sportsbook, or other establishment or business that offers commercial gambling.”
Assuming that Rubin paid for the party himself and not with Fanatics money, any other sports book CEO or executive could do the same thing, without the policy ever being relevant. Expensive food. Expensive drinks. Expensive entertainment. Maybe a nice little swag bag with far more than $250 worth of stuff in it.
As long as it’s all hosted by the person who runs the sports book and not the sports book, it’s apparently fine.
Obviously, the spirit of the provision could be easily violated, if this loophole is something other than a make-it-up-as-they-go reaction to something that looks and feels like a violation of the policy. As long as the gambling entity isn’t mentioned or promoted, the owner or operator of the gambling entity can give NFL personnel anything and everything. Surely, that’s not the outcome the league intends.
The situation becomes thornier when considering the very real possibility that Fanatics footed the bill for the party, with the whole thing being a write-off. How would the NFL ever prove that? Would the NFL even be inclined to try?
If only players were present at the party, maybe the league would consider it. The fact that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among the attendees makes it far less likely that the league would ever do anything about it.
And that’s quite possibly the bottom line here. Rubin’s party wasn’t a potential problem until his company launched a sports book. Someone at 345 Park Avenue might had an “oh shit” moment when considering the application of the relevant portion of the policy to the party. If only players were there, maybe they would hammer them. With an owner there, maybe they came up with a way to quietly look the other way.
Meanwhile, the policy is on the books as written, and no one is in any better position to understand how to avoid violating it.
That’s ultimately what we were trying to do. It’s how we explained it to the league. Lots of people in the league read PFT regularly, if not religiously. This would be a great way to help them understand what the policy means regarding hospitality and gifts.
Instead, you’re on your own, players. Proceed at your own risk.
Ever year, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosts an exclusive July 4 party at his $50 million house in the Hamptons. This year, the party comes as he’s trying to grow the company into a major sports book operation — and as unprecedented attention is being paid to the NFL’s gambling policy.
Present at the event, based on the video Rubin posted on his Twitter page , were (to name a few) Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Raiders receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of himself and Burrow on Instagram. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was there.
Given Rubin’s sports-betting aspirations, and in light of the rash of suspensions imposed recently by the league on players for violating the gambling policy, there’s at least a question to be asked about whether and to what extent accepting extravagant hospitality from the CEO of a sports book company crosses the line.
Section 5 of the NFL’s gambling policy seems to apply generally to situations like this. “NFL Personnel may not accept a complimentary room, service, or other gift from a Gambling Entity if its value exceeds Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250),” the policy states. “Any items accepted (other than de minimis food & beverages generally offered to all patrons) must be appropriately documented and verifiable upon request. Soliciting gifts of any value is never permissible.”
Nothing about that party appeared to be de minimis. It was big, it was exclusive, and it was lavish. And it was paid for by the CEO of a sports book company.
One argument could be that it wasn’t a Fanatics event, that it was Rubin’s private affair. That could be a distinction without a difference. Fanatics is Rubin, and Rubin is Fanatics. Also, if Fanatics footed the bill (and I’d be surprised if it didn’t), that argument collapses.
These are important distinctions that players will need to keep in mind, if they even know where the line resides. At what point does accepting an invitation from the CEO of a sports book become a violation of the gambling policy? And how thoroughly and completely is the league explaining to players and other NFL personnel what they can and can’t accept?
With so much about the gambling policy unclear and untested, it’s important for everyone to know where the potential traps are lurking. Just ask the guys who have been suspended for legally and properly betting on other sports in the wrong place.
A normal Independence Day became anything but in July 4, 2009, when word emerged that former NFL quarterback Steve McNair had been murdered.
The news was shocking, the circumstances mysterious. McNair was shot four times. Police ultimately determined that his 20-year-old girlfriend, Jenny Kazemi, killed him before committing suicide.
McNair was only 36 at the time.
Kazemi had purchased a gun the night before the killing. There were, and in some circles still are, questions about whether she actually pulled the trigger, on McNair or on herself. One of the most persuasive arguments we heard at the time was that McNair was shot execution style, with two shots in the head and two in the chest. It always seemed like something a 20-year-old who never before owned a gun would have a hard time accomplishing.
Regardless of the official conclusion or the unofficial suspicions that still linger, McNair’s life ended at a young age in a violent and shocking way on this day, 14 years ago.
A three-time Pro Bowler and co-MVP of the league in 2003, McNair led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV. Tennessee nearly forced overtime against the Rams, with a McNair pass to receiver Kevin Dyson coming up just short of the end zone. The Titans traded McNair, the third pick in 1995, to Baltimore after drafting Vince Young with the third overall pick in 2006.
In all, McNair spent 13 years in the NFL. Here’s a link
to the episode of A Football Life devoted to him.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have gotten new contracts this offseason. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have not.
Is Burrow waiting for Herbert to do his deal before Burrow does his? Paul Dehner, Jr. of TheAthletic.com believes that’s one of the factors delaying Burrow’s deal.
Frankly, it shouldn’t be. Burrow and Herbert occupy different planes. Herbert is irrelevant to Burrow. The only reason for Burrow to wait would be to see whether Herbert gets more than expected, which would raise the floor considerably for Burrow.
If Burrow goes first, it’s hard to imagine Herbert getting as much or more. Frankly, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Chargers wait a year to do Herbert’s deal. He doesn’t seem to be wired to whine about it, and the Chargers could be inclined to take advantage of one more relatively low-cost year under Herbert’s rookie deal before paying him. Especially if Herbert isn’t inclined to complain.
Regardless, Burrow should break the bank sooner than later — and then some. He should have a compensation package tied to a percentage of the salary cap. Actually, he should get whatever he wants. He has transformed a Bengals team that, without him, was the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. If he ever leaves, they could go back to being what they were before they stunk badly enough in 2019 to get him.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died this week, drowning in Florida . Teammates and coaches have remembered him as a man with rare talent.
“I think of two things with Ryan,” former Patriots and Texans teammate Brian Hoyer told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “First, he always had a big grin and was always very lively. He brought a lot of energy and was super interactive with all his teammates. Second, it was his arm strength. He has the strongest arm I’ve ever seen to this day .”
Hoyer shared with Reiss a story from 2011, Mallett’s rookie season.
“I’ll never forget it, he was throwing a 16-yard, 18-yard in-cut and he threw the ball so hard that it hit off the receiver’s helmet and bounced straight up,” Hoyer said. “It almost hit the top of the [practice] bubble, because it ricocheted so hard off the guy’s helmet.”
Raiders coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also remembered Mallett’s strong arm.
“He could throw a strawberry through a battleship,” McDaniels told Reiss. “That’s how strong of an arm he had. . . . I remember a couple of times with the running backs, they’d be like four yards away, and he’d be looking downfield and then all of a sudden zip one to them and it would go right through their hands. It was one thing he was learning -- to throw the changeup sometimes. Because his fastball was his pitch, no doubt about it.”
“Ryan was a very talented player,” Texans G.M. Nick Caserio, the director of player personnel in New England in 2011, told Reiss. “He was as good of a thrower of the football in the draft that year that had a number of good quarterbacks. Ryan was smart, understood football and was somebody we thought could develop in our system.”
Mallett was the seventh quarterback drafted in the lockout year of 2011, when free agency was delayed until after the work stoppage ended in late July. Cam Newton, Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder were drafted in round one, and Andy Dalton and Colin Kaepernick were picked in round two.
“Ryan was well-liked by his teammates and they enjoyed being around him on a daily basis,” Caserio said. “I remember he spoke to us at the combine about wanting to coach when he was done playing, and he was living out what he set out to do.”
Ryan Mallett was 35. He had become in 2022 a high-school head coach.
We continue to extend our condolences to his family, friends, teammates, players, and colleagues.
Ryan Mallett’s drowning in Destin, Florida, this week was a tragic accident and not the result of riptides, according to the Okaloosa County sheriff.
Eric Aden released a video statement this week that there was “no indication of dangerous conditions,” refuting reports that riptides had contributed to the former NFL quarterback’s death. Destin was under a yellow flag at the time, meaning swim with caution.
“It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents,” Aden said in the video.
Authorities said Mallett was one of six individuals struggling to make it back to shore. Destin Beach Safety quickly responded after being informed one of the swimmers had submerged and failed to resurface.
Three lifeguards entered the water and found Mallett, bringing him to shore. He was unresponsive when Destin Fire Paramedics began life-saving measures. Mallett was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Patriots, Texans and Ravens, the three teams for whom Mallett played, released statements, as did Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Mallett’s former New England teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski also reacted to the news.
Brady said on social media, “We lost a great man. Thank you for everything, Ryan.”
Mallett, who was 35, was entering his second season as head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.
Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has faced the Ravens many times over his career and he’s curious to see what the offense will look like this year.
The Ravens made significant changes to the unit by hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken, signing veteran free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. They also signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal and he’s been talking about putting up big numbers through the air in the team’s new scheme.
Heyward has seen the moves and heard the talk about more passing , but he said on the 3 & Out podcast that he’s still wondering exactly what it is going to look like when the Ravens take the field.
“They had a recipe for success and they were doing it without Lamar for half the year,” Heyward said. “It’s going to be different for them, but I’m wondering if there’s going to have to be a mixture of both. Whether it’s staying on the same page as you had last year, or adding some things, adding some wrinkles, because that running game is second to none.”
Heyward and the Steelers will get a chance to get a read on the new-look Ravens before their first chance to face them. The two teams are set to play in Pittsburgh in Week Five.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Patriots drafted Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett with a third-round pick in 2011. He never started a game for the team, but he became a part of the Patriots family.
Mallett drowned in Florida on Tuesday, with the Patriots confirming their former quarterback’s death at 35.
“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”
Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek also released a statement, saying the Razorback family “lost an incredibly special person today.”
Mallett was entering his second season as the head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.
Mallett also played for the Texans and Ravens, with 2017 his final season of game action. He appeared in 21 career games with eight starts, passing for 1,835 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.