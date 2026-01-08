Ravens, Titans want to interview Kliff Kingsbury for head coach

Kliff Kingsbury was fired this week as offensive coordinator of the Commanders, but he could be due for a promotion elsewhere.

Both the Ravens and Titans want to interview Kingsbury for their head-coaching vacancies, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kingsbury runs a style of offense that would be an interesting fit for either Lamar Jackson in Baltimore or Cam Ward in Tennessee. His offenses have had mixed results in the NFL, but both teams might see him as a high-risk, high-reward option for their talented quarterbacks.

The 46-year-old Kingsbury went 28-37-1 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs in four years as head coach of the Cardinals. He previously went 35-40 in six years as head coach at Texas Tech, where he is remembered for having talented quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes but not winning many games with them. He had a brief NFL playing career as a backup quarterback.

Now he’ll attempt to get his second NFL head-coaching job, and hopefully win more than he did in his first.