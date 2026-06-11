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Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

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NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Report: TTU to sue if Big 12 eyes Sorsby sanctions

June 11, 2026 08:55 AM
PFT examines Texas Tech's reported intention to sue if the Big 12 attempts to impose sanctions following Brendan Sorsby's injunction.

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