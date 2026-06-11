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Report: TTU to sue if Big 12 eyes Sorsby sanctions
June 11, 2026 08:55 AM
PFT examines Texas Tech's reported intention to sue if the Big 12 attempts to impose sanctions following Brendan Sorsby's injunction.
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