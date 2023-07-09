Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis said that anyone doubting the team’s ability to compete in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement is due for a rude awakening and outperforming any low expectations will require others stepping up to fill the leadership void that the quarterback left behind.
Left tackle Tristan Wirfs shares Davis’ rosy view of the team’s immediate future and he’s throwing his hat in the ring on the leadership front as well. During an appearance on the Vikes Verified podcast, Wirfs said that he does not feel “even close” to Brady’s level of leadership but is “trying to be somebody that the younger guys can kind of lean” on as they head into the 2023 season.
“I’ve really been doing my best this offseason throughout all these OTAs and throughout this minicamp just to be a little bit more vocal,” Wirfs said. “Because I feel like even through college, I’ve never been an extremely vocal leader. I’ve always been kind of a lead-by-example kind of guy – go almost under the radar. I feel like now it gets to a certain point where now I kinda got to take over.”
The eventual winner of the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will carry heavy leadership responsibilities, but Wirfs and other remaining members of the team’s Super Bowl champs will play an important role in bridging the gap from those days to what the team hopes will be a bright future.
John Lynch finally made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2021, in his ninth year of eligibility and his eighth year as a finalist. Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens said he believes Cowboys safety Darren Woodson should be in Canton over Lynch, a safety for the Buccaneers and the Broncos in the same era as Woodson.
“I’m thinking about a guy like Darren Woodson that’s not in the Hall of Fame, but John Lynch is. How in the hell do you quantify that?” Owens asked rhetorically, on Fubo Sports’ Getcha Popcorn Ready.
Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed, who appeared as a guest with Owens, agreed that Woodson “no doubt” should be in the Hall of Fame.
Woodson and Lynch’s careers overlapped by 11 seasons. Woodson was named All-Pro three times to twice for Lynch, though Lynch’s nine Pro Bowls were four more than Woodson. Neither was all-decade. Woodson won three Super Bowl rings and Lynch one.
“When I got with the Niners, like I said, I didn’t know anything about no rivalry with the Cowboys and the Niners, I knew nothing about that,” Owens told Reed. “But when it comes to the game plan [it was about where is Woodson]? Granted John Lynch did some great things here and there, but I’m not looking for John [on the field]. I wasn’t. But when I played from my rookie year on, and I played against the Cowboys, I had to identify [where Woodson was]. Just because a guy starts on a defense and he is the No. 1 guy back there in the secondary for that defense, for me overall in totality, that doesn’t mean he’s impacting what I’m going to be doing. Yeah, he has to be accounted for that day because you’re game planning, but I wasn’t scared of No. 47 (Lynch]. And when I was with the Eagles and he was with Denver at the time [shrugs].”
Woodson got a step closer to Canton this year, becoming a finalist for the first time.
The recent New York Times article regarding the latter days — and financial cost — of Tom Brady’s failed relationship with FTX includes a little news about his other crypto-style venture, Autograph.
Per the Times, Autograph “has also struggled.”
Revenues “sank” last year due to the collapse of the crypto market, causing the focus of the company to shift away from marketing crypto tokens and to “helping celebrities find ways to foster loyalty with their fans.” The company’s marketing efforts have dumped some crypto-relevant language, such as “NFT.”
Likewise, Autograph has laid off more than 50 employees.
Brady has attempted to turn his football fame into different types of revenue. It’s unclear how well the efforts are going. FTX was an embarrassing disaster that has left him facing significant civil liability. Autograph is retooling on the fly. The grand vision to make TB12 facilities as commonplace as the Golden Arches has never come close to reality. And who knows how many people are buying Brady-brand underwear or whatever else he’s selling?
Look, there’s no dispute that Brady has won the game of life in a blowout. But his non-football ventures haven’t come close to touching his on-field success. It remains to be seen whether he ever stumbles across something that will.
Tom Brady had well-documented distractions during his final year with the Buccaneers (and, presumably, his final year in football). More details are emerging about one of them — the collapse of crypto trading platform FTX.
Per the New York Times, Brady made an “urgent phone call ” during last November’s collapse to FTX executive Sina Nader, the head of the company’s partnerships. Nader, who was in the middle of a crisis meeting with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, didn’t take the call.
“I never would’ve expected to decline a call from Tom Brady,” Nader told the Times.
FTX had paid Brady $30 million, most in stock, to endorse the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, had received $18 million in FTX stock. After the company collapsed, the stock became worthless.
Per the report, Brady and Bundchen would have paid taxes on at least some of the stock.
Brady and Bundchen also have been sued by FTX customers who lost money due to alleged fraudcommitted by the company.
They both have a lot more money than $48 million. But, still, $48 million is $48 million. The fact that the collapse of FTX happened in November 2022, not long after Brady and Bundchen divorced, expands the major distractions that he was dealing with last season.
Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis believes Tampa Bay is being severely underestimated heading into the 2023 season.
Davis told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the departure of Tom Brady absolutely does not mean the Bucs are no longer contenders.
“We’re about to do it to ‘em,” Davis says. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening . A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”
Davis indicated that the Bucs’ defense is ready to step up even if the offense takes a step back.
“We’re going to wreck shit. Like, wreck shit. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made,” Davis said.
Heading into his sixth season in Tampa Bay, Davis is one of the longest-tenured Buccaneers. In his three seasons with Brady as his teammate, Davis and the Bucs won the NFC South three times. In his three previous season, the Bucs missed the playoffs three times. But Davis thinks he and his teammates can show they were more than just Brady’s team.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has grown accustomed to catching passes from the greatest quarterback in NFL history over the last three years. But he says even after Tom Brady’s retirement, Tampa Bay is going to be just fine at the quarterback position.
Evans said that whether Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield wins the starting job, he believes the Bucs are in good hands.
“Kyle’s improved a lot ,” Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC. “I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen with Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I’m positive they’re going to make the right choice and we’re going to win some games.”
Although the Bucs appear poised to take a step back in 2023, Evans has spoken with confidence this offseason that Tampa Bay may surprise some people.
While he’s not allowed to bet the over on the team’s full-season wins prop, Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is willing to put his mouth where his money cannot be.
Appearing on the Vikes Verified podcast (via JoeBucsFan.com), Wirfs predicted that the Buccaneers will go 12-5 .
Crazier things have happened, and 12-5 for the Bucs wouldn’t count as full-on cuckoo for Creamsicles. They’re in a weak division, and they play the four teams of the NFC North and the AFC South. The slate would be even easier, but for the fact that the Bucs won the division a year ago, putting the Eagles, Bills, and 49ers on the schedule.
Yes, the Bucs don’t have Tom Brady this year. They also don’t have everything that goes with having Tom Brady. The distractions, the separate set of rules aimed at keeping the guy who kept the stadium full of fans fully happy and engaged.
Combine low expectations with a breath of fresh air from Brady’s departure, and the Buccaneers could be better than most believe. While 12-5 might not be realistic, another division title is far from a pipe dream.
His radio show went first. His job went next.
Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .
The news comes little more than a week after Marchand reported that Johnson’s morning show on ESPN Radio would be ending . One of the other hosts of the show, Max Kellerman, also was laid off.
But shed no tears for Keyshawn. He signed a five-year deal worth roughly $18 million last year. Per Marchand, Johnson will collect all of it.
Keyshawn also could be, as Marchand notes, a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed. However, he would likely have to give up his buyout to make that happen — and ESPN (which presumably gets some sort of write off for eating Johnson’s contract) would have to allow it.
More ESPN layoffs are expected today.
Johnson, the first overall pick in the 1997 draft, spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Jets, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Panthers.
Wide receiver Mike Evans isn’t the only Buccaneers player setting his sights on a 1,000-yard season.
Evans is looking for his 10th straight year with 1,000 receiving yards and running back Rachaad White said on NFL Network Friday that he has designs on his first year with 1,000 rushing yards. No Bucs back has crossed that line since Doug Martin in 2015 and White said he’s aware of how long a stretch that has been.
“My expectation is really just do my job,” White said. “Be the guy [General Manager] Jason Licht wants me to be, but really just be myself. Go out there, have fun, hang loose. Obviously, the Bucs haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in about eight years or so. So, I want to, of course, eclipse that.”
Leonard Fournette’s departure pushed White up to the top of the depth chart this offseason. A 1,000-yard season would help his chances of remaining there for a while.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an eye on Jerry Rice as he heads into his 10th NFL season.
Evans has racked up at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons, which puts him close to Rice’s record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Rice reeled off 11 straight seasons with that many yards during his remarkable run with the 49ers and Evans is well aware of that fact.
During an interview at his youth football camp, Evans said winning is his main focus but acknowledged that he’d love to take away one of Rice’s many NFL records.
“I think about it ,” Evans said, via Ari Alexander of KPRC. “It’s right there, so I’m going to definitely try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously nobody will pass his records — probably like ever total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”
The Buccaneers haven’t settled on a quarterback for the 2023 season yet, so Evans will have to wait to see if Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the one helping him work toward another step on the path to the record books.