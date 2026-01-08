 Skip navigation
Report: Lions reached out to Mike McDaniel about their OC vacancy

  
Published January 8, 2026 04:26 PM

It likely won’t take Mike McDaniel long to find a new job.

An obvious offensive coordinator candidate for any team that needs one, McDaniel has already fielded some interest.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Lions have reached out to McDaniel about potentially becoming the club’s OC.

Detroit fired offensive coordinator John Morton earlier this week after the club missed the postseason. Head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling midway through the season, but the Lions were not as cohesive of an offensive unit throughout the year as they had been with now-Bears head coach Ben Johnson calling the plays.

Washington is another team with an offensive coordinator vacancy that is likely to reach out to McDaniel, given that McDaniel coached under Dan Quinn when he was head coach of the Falcons.

But there could be another role for McDaniel — head coach. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported earlier on Thursday that the Browns have interest in speaking with McDaniel about their vacancy.

Either way, it appears McDaniel will have some choices after he was fired by Miami on Thursday.