Jalen Hurts says practice reps are getting him comfortable in Eagles’ new offense

The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and a new quarterbacks coach in Parks Frazier, and starting quarterback Jalen Hurts says the offseason program is all about learning a new way of doing things.

Asked if he’s comfortable in the offense, Hurts said that’s what Organized Team Activities are for.

“Yeah, the comfort comes with the repetition,” Hurts said. “The comfort comes with the teaching and the time on task to what you’re doing. And so you just want to continue to build in those areas. I think it’s been the same for me every year when it comes to coaching points, intention, vision, what are we really trying to drive what we’re doing. And so just really having a listening ear, asking questions, getting answers, going out there and repping it, feeling it, seeing different looks, seeing different coverages, knowing what to adjust to with the field. So obviously a different voice, different perspective of the game, and every OC has added their own flavor on it. I think another component is quarterback coach, too, because that’s something that’s changed along with the play caller. So, just being able to adjust to all those things, filter it out, figure it out as time goes.”

Hurts said doing one-on-one work with Frazier has helped him develop as a quarterback.

“Parks has been great. I’m excited to see what the summer brings and training camp brings so we continue to grow,” Hurts said.

After a disappointing 2025 season for the Eagles’ offense, Hurts believes things are going to be better in 2026.