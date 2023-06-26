 Skip navigation
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time
Tony Finau
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230626.jpg
Earnhardt Jr. commentates Nashville Cup action
nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
Pickups of the Day: Maikel On The Move
George Bissell discusses Maikel Garcia’s emergence for Kansas City and the viability of streaming Jaime Barria in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
nbc_roto_ctbsheehan_230621.jpg
02:51
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
nbc_roto_ctbduvallinterview_230621.jpg
10:43
Adam Duvall talks injury recovery, insulin efforts
nbc_roto_ctbpitchclockdetmers_230621.jpg
02:03
LAA’s Detmers worth adding for strikeout potential
nbc_roto_ctbhicksdonovan_230621.jpg
02:53
Hard-throwing Hicks should be rostered everywhere
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_230621.jpeg
17:17
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
nbc_yahoo_emmetsheehan_230620.jpg
01:07
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Blue Jays OF Springer reaches 2nd place on career list with 55th leadoff home run
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
Boston Red Sox recall infielder Bobby Dalbec and left-hander Chris Murphy from Triple-A Worcester
Reds release outfielder Will Myers

What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
June 26, 2023 09:36 AM
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
Braxton Garrett
Pickups of the Day: Brax To The Future
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Griffin Canning
Pickups of the Day: Canning Can Get it Done
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Alexis Diaz
Díaz Keeps Dazzling
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Alexis Díaz dominating and a pair of rookies to add for speed.
Bryan Woo
Pickups of the Day: Let’s Get Those K’s, Woo!
Dave Shovein takes a look at a premium K artist that is criminally under-rostered and a mashing outfielder in Wednesday’s Pickups of the Day column.
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,
Gerrit Cole
Betting Guardians vs A’s, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s K Prop
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Brayan Bello
Hey Yo, Bello
Shelly Verougstraete breaks down an emerging pitcher in Boston, a source of steals on the waiver wire and more in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
  • Shelly Verougstraete
    ,
Max Kepler
Betting the Red Sox vs Twins and Royals vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Austin Gomber
Betting José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Emmet Sheehan
Pickups of the Day: The Sheehan Sensation
George Bissell breaks down a dazzling debut from Emmet Sheehan and the arrival of top prospect Henry Davis in the latest Pickups of the Day.
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
Zack Wheeler
Betting the series finale between the Phillies and Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Julio Rodriguez
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez to compete in Home Run Derby in Seattle next month
Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans.
Mike Yastrzemski
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on injured list with strained left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring strain.
Eduardo Escobar
Angels acquire veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Mets for 2 minor league pitchers
Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers Friday night.
Steve Pearce
MLB views UK as gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany
London seems like a no-brainer for a European road trip. Paris is all but assured next. Why not throw in Germany and the Netherlands?
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck set to have surgery to insert plate for facial fracture
Boston’s Tanner Houck is scheduled to have surgery to insert a plate to help a facial fracture heal after he was hit by a batted ball.
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they stay in contention
The Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, general manager Perry Minasian said.
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins
Guardians’ Triston McKenzie shut down with sprained elbow ligament
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks - possibly longer - with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankees say Aaron Judge appears to respond to second toe injection
Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.
alabamafield
MLB to stage Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field next June honoring Willie Mays
Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
01:20
Guardians’ top pitching prospect Gavin Williams to make MLB debut against Athletics
Gavin Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut on Wednesday with a start against the Oakland Athletics.