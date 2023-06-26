MLB
George Bissell discusses Maikel Garcia’s emergence for Kansas City and the viability of streaming Jaime Barria in the latest Pickups of the Day.
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talked his way into more trouble Friday, saying his comments on the A's relocation were taken out of context -- a mistake, Mike Florio says, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would never make.
After throwing six no-hit innings in his MLB debut, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan carries plenty of upside for fantasy managers looking to bolster their pitching over the next couple weeks.
Boston Red Sox OF Adam Duvall joins D.J. Short to discuss his return from injury, biggest surprises from rule changes, and his efforts to spread awareness about insulin affordability as an athlete with Type 1 diabetes.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for rostering Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers amid a thin fantasy baseball pitching market, largely due to his strikeout potential.
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski offer a pair of players from the lackluster St. Louis Cardinals as under-the-radar additions that can give fantasy teams a boost.
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his return from injury and the Cincinnati Reds' double-digit winning streak and their youthful exuberance.
As the Dodgers continue to battle injuries on the mound, D.J. Short looks to SP Emmet Sheehan after an impressive MLB debut and why he is worth using in mixed leagues while in the rotation.
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Henry Davis' fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.
George Bissell discusses a left-hander cementing his spot in Miami’s starting rotation and a path to playing time for speedster David Hamilton in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Dave Shovein examines an underrated Angels’ hurler and a Giants’ outfielder that has been clobbering the ball in Thursday’s Pickups of the Day column.
Jorge Montanez highlights the latest in saves and steals, including Alexis Díaz dominating and a pair of rookies to add for speed.
Dave Shovein takes a look at a premium K artist that is criminally under-rostered and a mashing outfielder in Wednesday’s Pickups of the Day column.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
Shelly Verougstraete breaks down an emerging pitcher in Boston, a source of steals on the waiver wire and more in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.
George Bissell breaks down a dazzling debut from Emmet Sheehan and the arrival of top prospect Henry Davis in the latest Pickups of the Day.
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.
Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring strain.
Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers Friday night.
London seems like a no-brainer for a European road trip. Paris is all but assured next. Why not throw in Germany and the Netherlands?
Boston’s Tanner Houck is scheduled to have surgery to insert a plate to help a facial fracture heal after he was hit by a batted ball.
The Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, general manager Perry Minasian said.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks - possibly longer - with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.
Major League Baseball will stage a Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20, 2024, between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gavin Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut on Wednesday with a start against the Oakland Athletics.