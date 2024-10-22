 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Two
Reigning NCAA champ among six college players in LPGA Qualifying field
WNBA: Finals-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
WNBA players union decides to opt out of current collective bargaining agreement
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_241021.jpg
PL Update: Forest victorious v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalliverpoolpreview_241021.jpg
Arsenal must overcome 'mental hurdle' v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_hughesglasnerintv_241021.jpg
Crystal Palace having 'tough times at the moment'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Asking price above $1,300 for World Series resale tickets

  
Published October 21, 2024 08:31 PM
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 5

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: A general view of baseballs before Game Five of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK — Resale tickets for the World Series opener at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees started at $1,358 on Monday evening on StubHub.

StubHub said sales outpaced last year’s final figures and are four times higher than the pace of the 2022 Series. Sales for Games 3-5 in New York are 40% higher than for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in Los Angeles.

Vivid Seats, another resale outlet, said its average price of tickets sold for this year’s Series was $1,368, about double the $685 last year for the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup. Vivid said its resale price averaged $550 for the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Vivid said the average price of tickets it sold was $1,302 for Game 1 on Friday, $1,392 for Game 2 on Saturday, $1,443 for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium and $1,389 for Game 4 on Oct. 29. It did not disclose a figure of how many tickets it sold.