Astros say longtime second baseman Jose Altuve expected to play mostly in left this season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 to claim at least share of ACC regular-season crown
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ts0mmop1zfpgbgtly4sd
Rivals250 Release: Ten prospects under the microscope in March
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NHL: New York Islanders at Utah
Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
Sorenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_dariusruckerhl_250303.jpg
HLs: 2025 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Wake Forest at Duke
Cooper Flagg, No. 2 Duke beat Wake Forest 93-60 to claim at least share of ACC regular-season crown
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ts0mmop1zfpgbgtly4sd
Rivals250 Release: Ten prospects under the microscope in March
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
NHL: New York Islanders at Utah
Utah Hockey Club signs defenseman Olli Maatta to a 3-year extension

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sorenstamfuture_250303.jpg
Sorenstam wants LPGA Tour ‘in the forefront’
nbc_golf_annikasorenstamarnoldpalmer_250303.jpg
Sorenstam’s meaningful friendship with Palmer
nbc_golf_dariusruckerhl_250303.jpg
HLs: 2025 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Astros say longtime second baseman Jose Altuve expected to play mostly in left this season

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:29 PM
Steer among biggest fallers in MLB draft rankings
March 3, 2025 04:21 PM
Eric Samulski explains why Cincinnati Reds utility player Spencer Steer is becoming a less desirable draft pick due to a lingering shoulder injury that could result in surgery.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Houston Astros are planning to play Jose Altuve mostly in left field this season, manager Joe Espada told the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

A nine-time All-Star, three-time batting champion and the 2017 AL MVP, Altuve has played all but two of his 1,767 major league games at second base. He won the Gold Glove in 2015 and in 2020 led the AL with the fewest errors there, with four.

“Right now the plan is for him to play the majority of his games in left field,” Espada said, adding that moving Altuve “back and forth is something that I am going to avoid.”

The idea of moving Altuve to left was first broached when the team was looking to keep third baseman Alex Bregman. If Bregman had returned to Houston, it might have forced newly acquired Isaac Paredes to shift to second base and Altuve to the outfield.

Altuve said at the team’s FanFest in January, “Whatever I have to do for him to stay, I’m willing to do it.” Asked about how difficult it would be to switch to the outfield after never playing there before, he said with a smile, “For Alex, nothing will be difficult.”

Even after Bregman signed with Boston, moving Altuve to the outfield still made sense to the team.