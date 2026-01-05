 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor
Taina Mair, Toby Fournier lead Duke women to 82-68 win over No. 18 Notre Dame
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Lee scores 17, makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64
Tennis: US Open
Novak Djokovic cuts ties with the PTPA players’ association he co-founded

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
Garrett praises teammates after sack record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Oui-Play Paris-Duke at Baylor
Taina Mair, Toby Fournier lead Duke women to 82-68 win over No. 18 Notre Dame
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Lee scores 17, makes clutch play to help No. 2 Texas survive No. 15 Mississippi 67-64
Tennis: US Open
Novak Djokovic cuts ties with the PTPA players’ association he co-founded

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsbkn_mpjhl_260104.jpg
HLs: Nets stun Nuggets in Porter Jr. revenge game
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_nfl_garretint_260104.jpg
Garrett praises teammates after sack record

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Royals manager Matt Quatraro agrees to three-year contract extension though 2029

  
Published January 4, 2026 07:18 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro has agreed to a three-year contract extension though 2029.

His deal includes a team option for 2030, the Royals said Sunday.

Quatraro replaced Mike Matheny after the 2022 season and has led the Royals to a 224-262 record in three years.

Kansas City improved from 56-106 during Quatraro’s first season to 86-76 in 2024, and the Royals then went 82-80 last year for their first consecutive winning seasons since 2013-15.

Quatraro finished second to Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt in 2024 AL Manager of the Year voting.