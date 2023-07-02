NBA Betting

The Clippers have been looking to bolster their rotation with younger players, which is especially important given the past injury issues of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Martin, who was a starter for 49 of the Rockets’ 82 games last season, fits the bill. In the best season of his NBA career to date, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.8 3-pointers in 28 minutes per game. Martin shot nearly 57% from the field, with more than 69% of his shot attempts coming from within 10 feet of the basket. Given the Clippers’ depth, Martin’s fantasy value will likely be that of a streamer on nights when the team is shorthanded at the forward positions.