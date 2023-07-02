 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA Betting

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Rockets rework forward rotation for defense: Sign Dillon Brooks, trade K.J. Martin
Brooks signed for four years, $80 million
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Live and Upcoming
Image for Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
Final: Maulers vs. Stallions
live
Peacock
live
Final: Maulers at Stallions
NBC
Sun, Jul 02
6:00AM EDT
Tour de France: Stage 2
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
6:05AM EDT
TDF Stage 2 (World Feed)
Peacock
Sun, Jul 02
7:30AM EDT
Betfred British Masters: Rd. 4
Peacock

View Full Schedule
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Damian Lillard trade scenarios with Heat, Clippers, 76ers
Miami doesn’t have the assets to trade straight up for Lillard, can are working to get a third team involved.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
nbc_smith_lillardtradetalk_230620.jpg
14:39
Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland; Miami preferred destination
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,

Player News

All Player News

Latest

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal to Suns: Fantasy Fallout
With Bradley Beal heading to Phoenix, there are plenty of moving parts that impact the fantasy hoops landscape. Noah Rubin breaks it all down.
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
Nikola Jokić
Betting Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets in the NBA Finals Game 5 elimination contest between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Jamal Murray
Betting Game 4 of the NBA Finals between Denver and Miami
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Jimmy Butler
How to bet Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jokic
BETTING THE NBA FINALS GAME 2 BETWEEN THE NUGGETS AND HEAT
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,