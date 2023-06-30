 Skip navigation
NBAHouston RocketsTari Eason

Tari
Eason

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
KJ Martin Jr. trade talks reportedly have ramped up with deal “increasingly likely”
The Rockets are reshaping their roster this offseason and Martin may be without a chair when the music stops.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • alperen sengun.png
    Alperen Sengun
    HOU Center #28
    Alperen Sengun dominates Wizards with 12/12/6/2/2
  • jaesean tate.png
    Jae'Sean Tate
    HOU Small Forward #8
    Jae’Sean Tate (left knee) likely done for season
  • KJ_Martin_HS.png
    KJ Martin Jr.
    HOU Small Forward #6
    KJ Martin (left hip) upgraded to available Friday
  • KJ_Martin_HS.png
    KJ Martin Jr.
    HOU Small Forward #6
    KJ Martin (hip) questionable Friday vs. Detroit
  • Tari Eason HS.jpg
    Tari Eason
    HOU Small Forward #17
    Tari Eason finishes loss with 13 points, 8 boards
What led to James Harden demanding a trade from Philadelphia 76ers?
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Winners and losers from 2023 NBA Draft. Starting with the Spurs.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
As expected, Bruce Brown declines option with Nuggets to become free agent
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
As expected, Kyle Kuzma declines $13 million player option, here are three potential landing spots