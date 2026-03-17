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March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament

  
Published March 17, 2026 07:00 AM

The best time year is here. The 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 17 with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 6. Read on for all the information you need to know about the men’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

RELATED: 2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament?

How can I watch the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament

2026 Men’s March Madness Schedule:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 17 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio

(16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard, 6:40 p.m., truTV
(11) Texas vs. (11) NC State, 9:15 p.m., truTV

Wednesday, March 18 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio

(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Lehigh, 6:40 p.m., truTV
(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (11) SMU, 9:15 p.m., truTV

Thursday, March 19 - Round of 64

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida, 1:30 p.m., TNT
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m., TNT
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai’i, 4:25 p.m., TBS
(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(1) Michigan vs. (16) UMBC/(16) Howard, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas/(11) NC State, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Texas A&M, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State, 10 p.m., TNT
(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho, 10:10 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 20 - Round of 64

(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University, 1:35 p.m., TNT
(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State, 4:10 p.m., TNT
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio)/(11) SMU, 4:25 p.m., TBS
(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(5) St. John’s vs. (12) UNI, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M/(16) Lehigh, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman, 10 p.m., TBS
(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri, 10:10 p.m., truTV

Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 - Round of 32

Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 - Sweet 16

Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight

Saturday, April 4 on TBS - Final Four

Monday, April 6 on TBS - Championship

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness upset odds: How often have higher seeds lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament?
In search of Cinderellas: The Odds of First Round Upsets in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

2026 March Madness Scores

Where can I get a printable 2026 Men’s March Madness Bracket?

Click here to see the full 2026 NCAA men’s tournament bracket that also is available for printing.

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

Conferences with multiple bids

SchoolTeams in NCAA Tournament
SEC10
Big Ten9
ACC8
Big 128
Big East3
WCC3
Atlantic 102
MAC2

Where is the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
Vaughn Dalzell joins Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta to break down the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket from the betting perspective.

2026 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

Starting with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place at 14 venues across the country, concluding April 4-6 with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s the breakdown by round:

RoundCityVenueHost(s)
First FourDayton, OhioUD ArenaUniversity of Dayton
First/SecondBuffalo, New YorkKeyBank CenterMAAC/Canisius College Niagara University
First/SecondGreenville, South CarolinaBon Secours Wellness ArenaFurman Southern Conference
First/SecondOklahoma City, OklahomaPaycom CenterBig 12 Conference
First/SecondPortland, OregonModa CenterOregon State University
First/SecondTampa, FloridaBenchmark International ArenaUniversity of South Florida
First/SecondPhiladelphia, PennsylvaniaXfinity Mobile ArenaSaint Joseph’s University
First/SecondSan Diego, CaliforniaViejas ArenaSan Diego State University
First/SecondSt. Louis, MissouriEnterprise CenterMissouri Valley Conference
South RegionalHouston, TexasToyota CenterRice University
West RegionalSan Jose, CaliforniaSAP CenterSan Jose State University
Midwest RegionalChicago, IllinoisUnited CenterNorthwestern University
East RegionalWashington, D.C.Capital One ArenaGeorgetown University
Final FourIndianapolisLucas Oil StadiumHorizon League/IU-Indianapolis

RELATED: Making favorite men’s March Madness upset picks with Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta