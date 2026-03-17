March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
The best time year is here. The 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 17 with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 6. Read on for all the information you need to know about the men’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
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How can I watch the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?
The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.
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2026 Men’s March Madness Schedule:
(All times ET)
Tuesday, March 17 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio
(16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard, 6:40 p.m., truTV
(11) Texas vs. (11) NC State, 9:15 p.m., truTV
Wednesday, March 18 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio
(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Lehigh, 6:40 p.m., truTV
(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (11) SMU, 9:15 p.m., truTV
Thursday, March 19 - Round of 64
(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida, 1:30 p.m., TNT
(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m., TNT
(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai’i, 4:25 p.m., TBS
(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(1) Michigan vs. (16) UMBC/(16) Howard, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas/(11) NC State, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Texas A&M, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State, 10 p.m., TNT
(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho, 10:10 p.m., truTV
Friday, March 20 - Round of 64
(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara, 12:15 p.m., CBS
(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron, 12:40 p.m., truTV
(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University, 1:35 p.m., TNT
(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State, 1:50 p.m., TBS
(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State, 2:50 p.m., CBS
(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra, 3:15 p.m., truTV
(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State, 4:10 p.m., TNT
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio)/(11) SMU, 4:25 p.m., TBS
(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa, 6:50 p.m., TNT
(5) St. John’s vs. (12) UNI, 7:10 p.m., CBS
(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF, 7:25 p.m., TBS
(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens, 7:35 p.m., truTV
(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M/(16) Lehigh, 9:25 p.m., TNT
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist, 9:45 p.m., CBS
(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman, 10 p.m., TBS
(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri, 10:10 p.m., truTV
Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 - Round of 32
Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 - Sweet 16
Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight
Saturday, April 4 on TBS - Final Four
Monday, April 6 on TBS - Championship
2026 March Madness Scores
Where can I get a printable 2026 Men’s March Madness Bracket?
Click here to see the full 2026 NCAA men’s tournament bracket that also is available for printing.
How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?
There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.
Conferences with multiple bids
|School
|Teams in NCAA Tournament
|SEC
|10
|Big Ten
|9
|ACC
|8
|Big 12
|8
|Big East
|3
|WCC
|3
|Atlantic 10
|2
|MAC
|2
Where is the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?
The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.
2026 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:
Starting with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place at 14 venues across the country, concluding April 4-6 with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Here’s the breakdown by round:
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Host(s)
|First Four
|Dayton, Ohio
|UD Arena
|University of Dayton
|First/Second
|Buffalo, New York
|KeyBank Center
|MAAC/Canisius College Niagara University
|First/Second
|Greenville, South Carolina
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Furman Southern Conference
|First/Second
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Paycom Center
|Big 12 Conference
|First/Second
|Portland, Oregon
|Moda Center
|Oregon State University
|First/Second
|Tampa, Florida
|Benchmark International Arena
|University of South Florida
|First/Second
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Xfinity Mobile Arena
|Saint Joseph’s University
|First/Second
|San Diego, California
|Viejas Arena
|San Diego State University
|First/Second
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Enterprise Center
|Missouri Valley Conference
|South Regional
|Houston, Texas
|Toyota Center
|Rice University
|West Regional
|San Jose, California
|SAP Center
|San Jose State University
|Midwest Regional
|Chicago, Illinois
|United Center
|Northwestern University
|East Regional
|Washington, D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|Georgetown University
|Final Four
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Horizon League/IU-Indianapolis
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