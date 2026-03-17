March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament

The best time year is here. The 2026 Men’s NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 17 with the First Four and runs through Monday, April 6. Read on for all the information you need to know about the men’s tournament, including the full schedule, scores, tournament sites, and additional information on how you can watch and stream every moment of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

RELATED: 2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament?

How can I watch the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament will be available across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

RELATED: Nicole Auerbach’s picks for 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament

2026 Men’s March Madness Schedule:

(All times ET)

Tuesday, March 17 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio

(16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard, 6:40 p.m., truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) NC State, 9:15 p.m., truTV

Wednesday, March 18 - First Four in Dayton, Ohio

(16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Lehigh, 6:40 p.m., truTV

(11) Miami (Ohio) vs. (11) SMU, 9:15 p.m., truTV

Thursday, March 19 - Round of 64

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU, 12:15 p.m., CBS

(4) Nebraska vs. (13) Troy, 12:40 p.m., truTV

(6) Louisville vs. (11) South Florida, 1:30 p.m., TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) High Point, 1:50 p.m., TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Siena, 2:50 p.m., CBS

(5) Vanderbilt vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m., truTV

(3) Michigan State vs. (14) North Dakota State, 4:05 p.m., TNT

(4) Arkansas vs. (13) Hawai’i, 4:25 p.m., TBS

(6) North Carolina vs. (11) VCU, 6:50 p.m., TNT

(1) Michigan vs. (16) UMBC/(16) Howard, 7:10 p.m., CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Texas/(11) NC State, 7:25 p.m., TBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Texas A&M, 7:35 p.m., truTV

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Penn, 9:25 p.m., TNT

(8) Georgia vs. (9) Saint Louis, 9:45 p.m., CBS

(3) Gonzaga vs. (14) Kennesaw State, 10 p.m., TNT

(2) Houston vs. (15) Idaho, 10:10 p.m., truTV

Friday, March 20 - Round of 64

(7) Kentucky vs. (10) Santa Clara, 12:15 p.m., CBS

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron, 12:40 p.m., truTV

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University, 1:35 p.m., TNT

(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State, 1:50 p.m., TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State, 2:50 p.m., CBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra, 3:15 p.m., truTV

(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State, 4:10 p.m., TNT

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio)/(11) SMU, 4:25 p.m., TBS

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa, 6:50 p.m., TNT

(5) St. John’s vs. (12) UNI, 7:10 p.m., CBS

(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF, 7:25 p.m., TBS

(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens, 7:35 p.m., truTV

(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M/(16) Lehigh, 9:25 p.m., TNT

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist, 9:45 p.m., CBS

(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman, 10 p.m., TBS

(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri, 10:10 p.m., truTV

Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22 - Round of 32

Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27 - Sweet 16

Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight

Saturday, April 4 on TBS - Final Four

Monday, April 6 on TBS - Championship

2026 March Madness Scores

Where can I get a printable 2026 Men’s March Madness Bracket?

Click here to see the full 2026 NCAA men’s tournament bracket that also is available for printing.

How many teams from each conference make the NCAA tournament?

There are a total of 68 teams competing in the 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament. 31 of those teams earned an automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

Conferences with multiple bids

School Teams in NCAA Tournament SEC 10 Big Ten 9 ACC 8 Big 12 8 Big East 3 WCC 3 Atlantic 10 2 MAC 2

Where is the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place?

The 2025 Men’s March Madness tournament is taking place in several exciting cities, including Seattle, Lexington, Ky., Providence, R.I., and San Francisco. See below to find out the venues and host cities for each round.

March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble Vaughn Dalzell joins Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta to break down the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket from the betting perspective.

2026 Men’s March Madness Tournament Sites:

Starting with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place at 14 venues across the country, concluding April 4-6 with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here’s the breakdown by round:



Round City Venue Host(s) First Four Dayton, Ohio UD Arena University of Dayton First/Second Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center MAAC/Canisius College Niagara University First/Second Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena Furman Southern Conference First/Second Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Paycom Center Big 12 Conference First/Second Portland, Oregon Moda Center Oregon State University First/Second Tampa, Florida Benchmark International Arena University of South Florida First/Second Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Xfinity Mobile Arena Saint Joseph’s University First/Second San Diego, California Viejas Arena San Diego State University First/Second St. Louis, Missouri Enterprise Center Missouri Valley Conference South Regional Houston, Texas Toyota Center Rice University West Regional San Jose, California SAP Center San Jose State University Midwest Regional Chicago, Illinois United Center Northwestern University East Regional Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Georgetown University Final Four Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League/IU-Indianapolis

RELATED: Making favorite men’s March Madness upset picks with Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta

