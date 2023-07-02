 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Betting

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Betting
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading the Oakland A’s off a win and backing Dylan Cease and the White Sox are the best bet for Saturday.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
Austin Gomber
07:04
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Lucas Giolito
07:01
MLB Best Bets, June 28: Yankees vs Athletics, Lucas Giolito Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
47
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Player News

All Player News

Latest

Gerrit Cole
Betting Guardians vs A’s, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s K Prop
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Max Kepler
Betting the Red Sox vs Twins and Royals vs Tigers
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Austin Gomber
Betting José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Zack Wheeler
Betting the series finale between the Phillies and Athletics
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Blake Snell
Betting on Blake Snell, plus Pirates vs Brewers and Phillies vs A’s
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting three games on Saturday, a Blake Snell prop, plus Pirates vs Brewers and Phillies vs Athletics.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Jared Shuster
Betting Jared Shuster’s strikeout prop vs the Colorado Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves matchup, a strikeout prop on Jared Shuster.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Cole Irvin
Betting the O’s Cole Irvin’s strikeout prop versus the Cubs’ bats
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Baltimore Orioles versus Chicago Cubs series, a strikeout prop on the O’s Cole Irvin.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Player Props: Shohei Ohtani, Chris Morel and AJ Smith-Shawver
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a three-pack of MLB Player Props including, AL MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani, Chris Morel and AJ Smith-Shawver.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Bailey Ober
Betting Bailey Ober’s strikeout prop in Brewers vs Twins
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins matchup, a strikeout prop on Bailey Ober.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Javier Báez
Betting Javier Baez’s strikeout prop vs Spencer Strider and Atlanta
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading Javier Baez on his strikeout prop is the best play in the Atlanta Braves vs Detroit Tigers matchup.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,