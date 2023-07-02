MLB Betting

On second as the automatic runner after making the final out of the ninth, Wade scored the winning run on an Elvis Andrus error with two outs, impressively taking two bases on the play. Wade, who somehow is still just 28 years old, has gotten most of the starts at shortstop for the A’s of late, and while he offers no offensive upside, he’s a solid defender with great wheels and some ability to hit singles. That’s apparently all the A’s are looking for right now.