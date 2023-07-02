MLB Betting
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading the Oakland A’s off a win and backing Dylan Cease and the White Sox are the best bet for Saturday.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Tuesday slate, including Guardians vs Athletics, Reds vs Rockies and Gerrit Cole’s strikeout prop.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including the Twins vs Red Sox and Royals vs Tigers.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his favorite plays on the slate, including José Berríos and Austin Gomber’s strikeout props.
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the Sunday slate, featuring the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting three games on Saturday, a Blake Snell prop, plus Pirates vs Brewers and Phillies vs Athletics.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves matchup, a strikeout prop on Jared Shuster.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bet in the Baltimore Orioles versus Chicago Cubs series, a strikeout prop on the O’s Cole Irvin.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down a three-pack of MLB Player Props including, AL MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani, Chris Morel and AJ Smith-Shawver.
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet in the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins matchup, a strikeout prop on Bailey Ober.
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why fading Javier Baez on his strikeout prop is the best play in the Atlanta Braves vs Detroit Tigers matchup.