MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
All-Star 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agrees to a 5-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs
2026 United Cup - Day 9: Sydney
Poland beats US in mixed doubles decider to reach United Cup final against Switzerland
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Eli Tomac track.jpg
Eli Tomac takes early command of the 2026 Supercross season with a victory in Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers

January 10, 2026 11:58 PM
The Charlotte Hornets make 24 three-point field goals and score 150 points points to rout the Utah Jazz on the road.

Related Videos

nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_nba_blazersback_260109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_okccomeback_260109.jpg
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
nbc_nba_zionandtrey_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_nba_offguardscorevsball_260108.jpg
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
nbc_nba_offguardokc_260108.jpg
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_260108.jpg
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260108.jpg
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
nbc_nba_enjoykuminga_260108.jpg
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
nbc_nbc_enjoywizards_260108.jpg
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
nbc_nbc_enjoyhawks_260108.jpg
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260108.jpg
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_nbadefensive_260108.jpg
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
nbc_nba_mannixtrae_260108.jpg
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
04:33
Liffmann: Young trade signals ATL has stalled out
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
01:53
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
nbc_nba_sga_260107.png
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
nbc_nba_mpj_260107.png
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
nbc_nba_paytonwatson_260107.jpg
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
nbc_smx_zilischintv_260110.jpg
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB
new_indiana_mpx.jpg
02:56
WR Brown commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown1_250110.jpg
42
Cherry, Lennear connect for impressive AAB TD