Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hunter reportedly agrees to $40.1M deal with HOU
March 6, 2026 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Danielle Hunter's reported new deal with the Texans, explaining why the pass rusher is one of the more underrated players of this generation.
Related Videos
12:18
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
10:56
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
04:20
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs
09:13
Is Moore the playmaker Bills desperately need?
02:10
CHI reportedly trading Moore to BUF ‘makes sense’
08:50
Pickens deserves to be upset about franchise tag
07:07
Dak walking ‘dangerous line’ with Pickens comments
03:39
Is Brown the perfect replacement for Diggs?
01:40
How will Coleman handle ‘awkward’ situation?
10:45
Inside NFL’s legal tampering period
15:23
Unpacking ‘longevity’ Goodell could have
04:15
Will the Buccaneers move on from Evans?
06:36
Murray, Rodgers ‘on the list’ to replace McCarthy
02:36
Vikings, Jets early favorites to land Kyler Murray
06:50
Love among biggest 2026 NFL Combine winners
03:08
Projecting Montgomery’s fantasy impact with Texans
05:27
Cardinals would be a ‘dream situation’ for Willis
09:01
Which teams would want Carr if he’s available?
05:10
Murray ‘by far the most appealing’ QB option in FA
04:14
Berry: McLaurin ‘likely’ in last year with WAS
09:23
Bills get ‘desperately-needed upgrade’ with Moore
05:17
Basran reflects on unique journey in sports career
07:50
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
02:47
Examining odds for No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft
10:52
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
03:45
Report: Patriots will release Diggs
03:58
Prescott: 2026 is year Cowboys ‘make a big jump’
02:04
A’s open to Murray exploring return to baseball
06:44
Analyzing ‘weird vibes’ between Rodgers, Steelers
08:50
Unpacking Rodgers’ desire for privacy
Latest Clips
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
36
Italy is the perfect backdrop for the Paralympics
33
Snoop Dogg welcomes Team USA to the Paralympics
02:01
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
02:32
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
01:54
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons
05:22
UM serenades Lendeborg after Iowa win
05:07
Highlights: Michigan survives Iowa’s upset bid
04:14
Michigan clutches up in Iowa City
05:02
Guiliano pushes through to win 100m freestyle
04:23
Douglass hangs on for thrilling 100m freestyle win
07:32
Foster takes down Casas, Finke in 400m IM
08:02
Smith posts personal best in 400m IM at Westmont
03:48
Berkoff outlasts Stadden for 50m backstroke title
03:17
Tarasov breezes ahead to win men’s 50m backstroke
05:21
Jett soars to men’s 200m butterfly win at Westmont
05:18
McIntosh crushes field in women’s 200m butterfly
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
05:04
How losing Cason affects Michigan in March
11:40
Short bests Finke for statement 800m freestyle win
02:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
12:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 29
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
06:12
Stolz runner-up to de Boo in 1000m at worlds
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
01:13
Solanke strikes Spurs in front of Crystal Palace
03:01
Sarr brings Palace level after van de Ven’s red
01:20
Sarr’s brace gives Palace 3-1 lead against Spurs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue