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Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

March 13, 2026 09:19 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio analyze Kyler Murray’s fit in Minnesota and explain why they both believe the former Cardinals quarterback will get the starting job with the Vikings.

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