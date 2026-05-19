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Analyzing Rodgers' tendency to call out teammates
May 19, 2026 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Aaron Rodgers’ tendency to discuss his teammates' performances with the media, questioning how the quarterback can change his leadership style.
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