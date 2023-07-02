FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

NBC is the proud home for all U.S. coverage of the Olympics. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be LIVE on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

If you can’t watch every event live on NBC you can, sign up for a Peacock account. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you’ll get access to the full NBC broadcast of the Summer Olympics.

If you want to watch Olympics coverage in Spanish, tune in to Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo Deportes.

Live coverage, highlights, and commentary will also be available on the NBC App, the NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com, CNBC, and on the USA Network.

Visit NBCOlympics.com for the full schedule of what to watch and where.

For additional information about the Olympics Games, please check out here. (https://www.nbcolympics.com/faq )

