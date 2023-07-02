FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Did nbcsports.com get redesigned?
NBC Sports has launched an updated website with improved features and a user-friendly interface. The new design aims to enhance the overall experience for sports fans, offering easier navigation and improved content discovery.
How can I discover content related to the sports I’m interested in?
There are several ways to find content for your favorite sport. You can browse through the site and you can easily find your sport or league from the navigation. Additionally, you can use the search function to find specific sports, leagues, teams, or players.
How does Search work?
The Search function enables you to enter specific keywords related to sports, leagues, teams, or players directly into the search box. You can then select from the displayed results to find relevant content matching your search criteria.
Where can I find my tv listing?
You can find your tv listing by visiting nbcsports.com/watch/schedule.
How do I find Podcasts?
To find your favorite podcasts, you have a few options. Firstly, click on the “Listen” tab in the navigation menu to access a list of our podcasts. You may also come across some of our podcasts while browsing the site. Alternatively, you can directly access them from here.
What happened to NBCSportsEDGE.com?
The content on NBCSportsEDGE.com has been integrated into NBCSports.com. The fantasy content, including player news, analysis, and more, can now be accessed by clicking on the “Fantasy” dropdown in the navigation menu on NBCSports.com.
Where can I find and watch NBC Sports live content?
To watch our live streams, please visit the schedule listings on nbcsports.com/watch/schedule. The live events are indicated with a “live” icon as well as the play button. Clicking on the play button will redirect you to the respective network websites, where you can log in with your credentials and enjoy the live stream.
What do I need to access “Live Streaming” video content?
To access live streams, you can either visit nbc.com or download the NBC app and authenticate using your cable, satellite, or telco provider’s login credentials. There is no additional fee for this service; simply log in using the username and password associated with your provider’s website. If you don’t know your login information, please contact your service provider. In the case of an event being streamed on Peacock TV, you can access the stream by visiting peacocktv.com or downloading the Peacock TV app.
Can I watch NBC Sports Live Streams outside of the United States?
Due to broadcasting regulations, NBC is only allowed to show NBC Sports content on the internet within the United States and U.S. Territories. However, users located outside of these areas can still access a wide range of non-event video content on NBCSports.com.”
Why is authentication required?
Authentication is essential to support our continuous investment in sports programming across all of our platforms and is in line with industry standards. Digital platforms require significant investment, and authentication helps us to capture the value of that investment, enabling us to offer cable, satellite, telco, and live streaming service customers with high-quality sports coverage anytime and anywhere.
What is Peacock?
Peacock is a bright and colorful bird commonly known for its feathery tail. This Peacock, however, is a wildly entertaining streaming service from NBCUniversal. With big films fresh from theaters, hit movies and TV shows, live sports, news, and more, Peacock always has something to satisfy your mood. Best of all, plans start at only $4.99/month.
What sports can I watch on Peacock?
With the Peacock Premium plan, you can watch all our Premium Sports like Premier League, Sunday Night Football, and cycling. Learn more about the sports available on Peacock here: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports
· Cycling: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/cycling
· Golf: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/golf
· Horse Racing: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/horse-racing
· IMSA: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/imsa
· INDYCAR: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/indycar
· MLB: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/mlb
· Premier League: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league
· Sunday Night Football: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/nfl
· SuperMotorcross: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/supermotocross
· Track & Field: https://www.peacocktv.com/sports/track-field
What are the web browser requirements for optimal viewing experience on nbcsports.com?
To get the best viewing experience on nbcsports.com, we recommend using the latest versions of the following web browsers:
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Safari for macOS/iOS
- Firefox
Please make sure to keep your web browser updated to ensure the best possible viewing experience.
What should I do if the video won’t start, won’t load, or stops playing entirely?
1. Refresh your browser.
2. Upgrade your browser to the latest version for optimal speed and security.
3. Clear your browser’s cache and cookies.
If you continue to experience issues, please try using one of the following supported browsers:
- Google Chrome
- Microsoft Edge
- Safari for macOS/iOS
- Firefox
What should I do if I can’t hear any audio?
1. Refresh your browser.
2. If refreshing didn’t help, try the following:
- Adjust the volume control on your device and speakers.
- Adjust the volume control located in the lower left corner of the video player.
- Restart your internet browser.
What should I do if the video is choppy, of poor quality, or it keeps buffering?
Please try the following steps:
1. Refresh your browser.
2. Quit your browser application entirely and close all other unnecessary applications running on your device, then restart your browser. Avoid using multiple tabs.
3. If using wireless internet (Wi-Fi), connect directly to your modem or router with an Ethernet cable for a more stable connection.
4. Ensure third-party cookies are unblocked for the browser you’re using.
If you continue to experience issues, please contact our customer support team for further assistance.
What is an NBCUniversal Profile?
NBCUniversal Profile allows you to personalize your experience and enjoy a seamless cross-platform experience when you log in on more than one device. To find out more information, please check it out here .
How can I create a profile?
To create an NBCUniversal Profile, you have a few options. Click on the user icon or the word “Profile” in the navigation, or simply click here. On the login page, select “Create Profile.” You can register using your email address, Google account, or Apple account. Once registered, you’ll be able to log in to any NBC properties that support NBCUniversal Profile login.
How can I reset my password?
To reset your NBCUniversal Profile password, you have a few options. Click on the user icon or the word “Profile” in the navigation, and click on Forgot Password?
I requested a new password, but I can’t find the email in my inbox?
· It may take up to 5 minutes to receive the email. The sender of the email will come from “no-reply@nbcuniversalmedia.com .” Please check your spam inbox and if you are using Gmail, please check your promotions inbox.
· If you are still having trouble accessing your account, please reach out to our customer support team here .
It says my email has “already been registered” when I try to sign up.
Your NBCU Profile uses the email address, Facebook profile or Google account that you entered when signing up as its unique identifier. As such, you’ll have to use that method to sign in (at this time). For example, if you signed up via email, you’ll always have to sign in via email and cannot sign in with your Facebook or Google account.
I already have an account, but when I click “Continue with Google,” I receive an error message or I’m unable to login. What should I do?
If you’ve previously created a profile, please login using the method in which you created your profile. If you created your profile by entering your email and password, please enter using your email and password. If you created your profile by registering through Google, please click on “Continue with Google.” If you continue to have issues logging in, please reach out to customer service here.
How do I delete my account?
Please contact us to request a profile deletion.
What forms of payment are accepted?
You may use Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.
Will my current NBC Sports EDGE products auto-renew?
Draft Guide offerings are automatically set to auto-renew unless auto-renewal is turned off. To turn off auto-renewal, visit your profile section under your NBC Sports account and select “off” in the auto-renewal field.
How do I disable auto-renewal?
After logging into your account, click on PROFILE in the top right corner. In the Your Subscription section, toggle off the auto-renewal switch.
How do I update my Credit Card information?
Unfortunately, we currently do not offer this ability. If you know your credit card has expired or you would like to use another card for future renewals, please turn off your auto-renewal and purchase your desired product.
What is the Rotoworld Draft Guide and how can I access it?
The Rotoworld Draft Guide provides you with access to expert rankings, projections, and comprehensive player profiles that can give you an advantage over your competition during your draft.
NBC Sports currently offers separate Draft Guides for NFL, NBA, and MLB, as well as a bundle that includes all three. You can find our latest offerings by clicking here.
What is the Rotoworld Season Tools and how can I access it?
Rotoworld Season Tools include a trade analyzer, lineup adviser, sit/start tools, as well as in-season rankings and projections, all designed to help you make crucial roster decisions throughout the season.
NBC Sports currently offers Season Tools for FREE with a sign-up, and they’re available for NFL, NBA, and MLB.
How do I watch the Olympic Games? Where can I find more information about the Olympic Games?
NBC is the proud home for all U.S. coverage of the Olympics. The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be LIVE on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
If you can’t watch every event live on NBC you can, sign up for a Peacock account. With a Peacock Premium subscription, you’ll get access to the full NBC broadcast of the Summer Olympics.
If you want to watch Olympics coverage in Spanish, tune in to Telemundo, Universo and Telemundo Deportes.
Live coverage, highlights, and commentary will also be available on the NBC App, the NBC Sports App, NBCOlympics.com, CNBC, and on the USA Network.
Visit NBCOlympics.com for the full schedule of what to watch and where.
For additional information about the Olympics Games, please check out here. (https://www.nbcolympics.com/faq
)
NBCUniversal Family of APPS for Sports Content
NBC Sports
- iOS – https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nbc-sports/id542511686
- Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.nbcuni.com.nbcsports.liveextra&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Golf Channel
- iOS – https://apps.apple.com/us/developer/golf-channel/id466053030
- Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Golf+Channel&hl=en_US&gl=US
NBC
- iOS App - https://nbc.app.link/nbc_appstore_ios
- Android App - https://nbc.app.link/nbc_appstore_android
Peacock
SYFY
Telemundo
Need Additional Help?
Please contact us here via form
, email us at support@nbcsports.com
or call us at 833-888-6227.