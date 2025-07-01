 Skip navigation
2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Newest confirmed competitors, previous winners

  D.J. Short,
  D.J. Short
  
Published July 1, 2025 02:09 PM

The MLB All-Star break is rapidly approaching, which means it’s almost time for the 2025 MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The annual slugfest will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani recently indicated that he’s unlikely to participate and Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has already declined an invitation, but we can still expect plenty of big names. We’ll add more names as they are confirmed.

Who Will Compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby?

(Statistics from the morning of July 1)

  • Ronald Acuña Jr., OF Atlanta Braves

  • Cal Raleigh C, Seattle Mariners

Ronald Acuña Jr. - 9 home runs

The hometown favorite, Acuña has been one of the best hitters in the majors since returning from his second ACL surgery. This will be his third career Home Run Derby; he lost to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in both 2019 and 2022. With the event taking place in Atlanta, the timing is right for him to finally take the prize.

Cal Raleigh - 33 home runs (leads MLB)

Raleigh has put together a historic first half, both as a catcher and a switch-hitter. On a related note, Raleigh will be the first switch-hitter to participate in the Home Run Derby since Adley Rutschman in 2023. Caleigh’s father, Todd, is slated to throw to the Seattle slugger.

Who are the recent champions in the Home Run Derby?

2024: Teoscar Hernandez

2023: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2022: Juan Soto

2021: Pete Alonso

2020: N/A

2019: Pete Alonso

2018: Bryce Harper

2017: Aaron Judge

