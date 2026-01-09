MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced

Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 with an exciting slate of exclusive games and programming, including Sunday Night Baseball, the return of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase on July 5, the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, and much more.

It all starts with an Opening Day doubleheader on March 26, as 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Juan Soto and the New York Mets, followed by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their championship banner at Dodger Stadium before they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ season opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day and is one of 27 primetime MLB games across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN in 2026.

Expanding NBC’s marquee Sunday night lineup alongside the NFL and NBA, Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners host the Guardians. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule begins May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

Opening Day can’t come soon enough. Check out the full schedule below.

2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

** NOTE : Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Date Time Game Platforms March 26* 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. Mets NBC/Peacock March 26* 8 p.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. Dodgers NBC/Peacock March 29 7 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Peacock April 5 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers Peacock April 12 7 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves NBC/Peacock April 19 7 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Peacock April 26 7 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City Royals Peacock May 3 7 p.m. Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers Peacock May 10 7 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Peacock May 17 7 p.m. San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Peacock May 24 7 p.m. Texas Rangers at L.A. Angels Peacock May 31 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals NBC/Peacock June 7 8 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs NBC/Peacock June 14 7 p.m. Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox NBC/Peacock June 21 7 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies NBC/Peacock June 28 7 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red Sox NBC/Peacock July 5** 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves NBC/Peacock July 5 7 p.m. San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers NBC/Peacock July 19 7 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees NBC/Peacock July 26 7 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NBC/Peacock August 2 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox at L.A. Dodgers NBC/Peacock August 9 8 p.m. Houston Astros at San Diego Padres NBC/Peacock August 16 7 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros NBC/Peacock August 23 3 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox NBC/Peacock August 30 3 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs NBC/Peacock August 30 7 p.m. Houston Astros at N.Y. Mets NBC/Peacock Sept. 6 3 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies NBC/Peacock Sept. 6 7 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Peacock Sept. 7*** 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants NBC/Peacock Sept. 13 7 p.m. San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Peacock Sept. 20 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles Peacock

*Opening Day (Thursday)

**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)

***Labor Day (Monday)

2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**

Date Time Game Platforms May 3 12:30 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins Peacock May 10 Noon Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Peacock May 17 Noon Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Peacock May 24 Noon Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Peacock May 31 Noon Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Peacock June 7 3 p.m. Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Peacock June 14 Noon Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Peacock June 21 3 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks Peacock June 28 3 p.m. Athletics at L.A. Angels Peacock July 5 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves NBC/Peacock July 12 Noon Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Peacock July 19 Noon Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Peacock July 26 Noon Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Peacock August 2 3 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. Angels Peacock August 9 Noon Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Peacock August 16 Noon Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Peacock August 23 4 p.m. Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Peacock August 30 Noon Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Peacock

NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”

EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS

**All Times ET**

Time

Game

Platforms

12:30 p.m.*

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves

NBC/Peacock

1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Peacock

1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds

Peacock

1:30 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Peacock

2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Peacock

2:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Peacock

3 p.m.

Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals

Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Peacock

4:00 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Peacock

4:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Peacock

4:30 p.m.

Miami Marlins at Athletics

Peacock

5:00 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Peacock

7 p.m. **

San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers

NBC/Peacock

9:30 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Peacock



*MLB Sunday Leadoff

**Sunday Night Baseball