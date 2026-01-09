MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced
Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 with an exciting slate of exclusive games and programming, including Sunday Night Baseball, the return of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase on July 5, the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, and much more.
It all starts with an Opening Day doubleheader on March 26, as 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Juan Soto and the New York Mets, followed by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their championship banner at Dodger Stadium before they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ season opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day and is one of 27 primetime MLB games across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN in 2026.
Expanding NBC’s marquee Sunday night lineup alongside the NFL and NBA, Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners host the Guardians. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule begins May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.
NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.
Opening Day can’t come soon enough. Check out the full schedule below.
2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|March 26*
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. Mets
|NBC/Peacock
|March 26*
|8 p.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|March 29
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|April 5
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit Tigers
|Peacock
|April 12
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|April 19
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
|Peacock
|April 26
|7 p.m.
|L.A. Angels at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|May 3
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers
|Peacock
|May 10
|7 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|May 17
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|May 24
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|May 31
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
|NBC/Peacock
|June 7
|8 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs
|NBC/Peacock
|June 14
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|June 21
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|June 28
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|July 5**
|12:30 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|July 5
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|July 19
|7 p.m.
|L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
|NBC/Peacock
|July 26
|7 p.m.
|N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|August 2
|7 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|August 9
|8 p.m.
|Houston Astros at San Diego Padres
|NBC/Peacock
|August 16
|7 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|NBC/Peacock
|August 23
|3 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Boston Red Sox
|NBC/Peacock
|August 30
|3 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
|NBC/Peacock
|August 30
|7 p.m.
|Houston Astros at N.Y. Mets
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 6
|3 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 6
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|Sept. 7***
|8 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
|NBC/Peacock
|Sept. 13
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
|Peacock
|Sept. 20
|7 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
|Peacock
*Opening Day (Thursday)
**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)
***Labor Day (Monday)
2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|May 3
|12:30 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins
|Peacock
|May 10
|Noon
|Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins
|Peacock
|May 17
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|May 24
|Noon
|Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays
|Peacock
|May 31
|Noon
|Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles
|Peacock
|June 7
|3 p.m.
|Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|June 14
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Peacock
|June 21
|3 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|June 28
|3 p.m.
|Athletics at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|July 5
|12:30 p.m.
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|July 12
|Noon
|Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Peacock
|July 19
|Noon
|Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
|Peacock
|July 26
|Noon
|Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|August 2
|3 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. Angels
|Peacock
|August 9
|Noon
|Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
|August 16
|Noon
|Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
|Peacock
|August 23
|4 p.m.
|Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|August 30
|Noon
|Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”
EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN
|Time
|Game
|Platforms
|12:30 p.m.*
|N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
|NBC/Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
|Peacock
|1:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
|Peacock
|2 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|Peacock
|2:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
|Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals
|Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
|Peacock
|3:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
|Peacock
|4:00 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
|Peacock
|4:00 p.m.
|Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
|Peacock
|4:30 p.m.
|Miami Marlins at Athletics
|Peacock
|5:00 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
|Peacock
|7 p.m. **
|San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
|NBC/Peacock
|9:30 p.m.
|Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
|Peacock
*MLB Sunday Leadoff
**Sunday Night Baseball