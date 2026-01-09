 Skip navigation
MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced

  • By
  • D.J. Short,
  • By
  • D.J. Short
  
Published January 9, 2026 12:12 PM

Major League Baseball returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026 with an exciting slate of exclusive games and programming, including Sunday Night Baseball, the return of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase on July 5, the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, and much more.

It all starts with an Opening Day doubleheader on March 26, as 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Juan Soto and the New York Mets, followed by the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers raising their championship banner at Dodger Stadium before they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ season opener will be the only primetime MLB game on Opening Day and is one of 27 primetime MLB games across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN in 2026.

Expanding NBC’s marquee Sunday night lineup alongside the NFL and NBA, Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners host the Guardians. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule begins May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

Opening Day can’t come soon enough. Check out the full schedule below.

2026 SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL & SPECIAL EVENT SCHEDULE

**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

DateTimeGamePlatforms
March 26*1 p.m.Pittsburgh Pirates at N.Y. MetsNBC/Peacock
March 26*8 p.m.Arizona Diamondbacks at L.A. DodgersNBC/Peacock
March 297 p.m.Cleveland Guardians at Seattle MarinersPeacock
April 57 p.m.St. Louis Cardinals at Detroit TigersPeacock
April 127 p.m.Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta BravesNBC/Peacock
April 197 p.m.Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia PhilliesPeacock
April 267 p.m.L.A. Angels at Kansas City RoyalsPeacock
May 37 p.m.Texas Rangers at Detroit TigersPeacock
May 107 p.m.Detroit Tigers at Kansas City RoyalsPeacock
May 177 p.m.San Diego Padres at Seattle MarinersPeacock
May 247 p.m.Texas Rangers at L.A. AngelsPeacock
May 317 p.m.Chicago Cubs at St. Louis CardinalsNBC/Peacock
June 78 p.m.San Francisco Giants at Chicago CubsNBC/Peacock
June 147 p.m.Texas Rangers at Boston Red SoxNBC/Peacock
June 217 p.m.N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia PhilliesNBC/Peacock
June 287 p.m.N.Y. Yankees at Boston Red SoxNBC/Peacock
July 5**12:30 p.m.N.Y. Mets at Atlanta BravesNBC/Peacock
July 57 p.m.San Diego Padres at L.A. DodgersNBC/Peacock
July 197 p.m.L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. YankeesNBC/Peacock
July 267 p.m.N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia PhilliesNBC/Peacock
August 27 p.m.Boston Red Sox at L.A. DodgersNBC/Peacock
August 98 p.m.Houston Astros at San Diego PadresNBC/Peacock
August 167 p.m.Seattle Mariners at Houston AstrosNBC/Peacock
August 233 p.m.San Francisco Giants at Boston Red SoxNBC/Peacock
August 303 p.m.Cincinnati Reds at Chicago CubsNBC/Peacock
August 307 p.m.Houston Astros at N.Y. MetsNBC/Peacock
Sept. 63 p.m.Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia PhilliesNBC/Peacock
Sept. 67 p.m.Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City RoyalsPeacock
Sept. 7***8 p.m.St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco GiantsNBC/Peacock
Sept. 137 p.m.San Diego Padres at San Francisco GiantsPeacock
Sept. 207 p.m.Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore OriolesPeacock

*Opening Day (Thursday)
**Also on MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule (below)
***Labor Day (Monday)

2026 MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF SCHEDULE
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

DateTimeGamePlatforms
May 312:30 p.m.Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota TwinsPeacock
May 10NoonWashington Nationals at Miami MarlinsPeacock
May 17NoonMiami Marlins at Tampa Bay RaysPeacock
May 24NoonPittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue JaysPeacock
May 31NoonToronto Blue Jays at Baltimore OriolesPeacock
June 73 p.m.Washington Nationals at Arizona DiamondbacksPeacock
June 14NoonMiami Marlins at Pittsburgh PiratesPeacock
June 213 p.m.Minnesota Twins at Arizona DiamondbacksPeacock
June 283 p.m.Athletics at L.A. AngelsPeacock
July 512:30 p.m.N.Y. Mets at Atlanta BravesNBC/Peacock
July 12NoonMilwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh PiratesPeacock
July 19NoonChicago White Sox at Toronto Blue JaysPeacock
July 26NoonCleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay RaysPeacock
August 23 p.m.Milwaukee Brewers at L.A. AngelsPeacock
August 9NoonCincinnati Reds at Washington NationalsPeacock
August 16NoonBaltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay RaysPeacock
August 234 p.m.Cincinnati Reds at Arizona DiamondbacksPeacock
August 30NoonMiami Marlins at Washington NationalsPeacock

NBC SPORTS’ JULY 5 MLB “STAR-SPANGLED SUNDAY”
EVERY MLB GAME PRESENTED NATIONALLY ON NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS
**All Times ET**
**NOTE: Most Peacock Exclusive Games Will Be Simulcast on NBCSN

Time
Game
Platforms
12:30 p.m.*
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Braves
NBC/Peacock
1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
Peacock
1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
Peacock
1:30 p.m.
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Peacock
2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Peacock
2:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
Peacock
3 p.m.
Philadelphia Philles at Kansas City Royals
Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
Peacock
4:00 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Peacock
4:00 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Peacock
4:30 p.m.
Miami Marlins at Athletics
Peacock
5:00 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Peacock
7 p.m. **
San Diego Padres at L.A. Dodgers
NBC/Peacock
9:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Peacock

*MLB Sunday Leadoff
**Sunday Night Baseball