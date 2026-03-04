Jason Benetti to join NBC Sports as play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball

MLB is returning to NBC and Peacock for the 2026 season and a familiar face will provide the soundtrack to the action.

It was announced Wednesday that award-winning broadcaster Jason Benetti will serve as the lead play-by-play voice for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock. He’ll be joined by analysts with ties to each team featured in each Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

Benetti currently serves as the Tigers’ primary TV broadcaster, but he’s no stranger to NBC Sports, as he was the lead play-by-play voice for MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock in 2022. He was also the lead baseball announcer for the Tokyo Olympics. Now he’s back to bring his trademark wit and humor to Sunday Night Baseball at its new home.

“I am thrilled to be rejoining the NBC Sports family,” Benetti said. “Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and the whole team at NBC all have a deep appreciation for live sports. It’s a true honor to be part of the dawn of Sunday Night Baseball at NBC Sports. Each week is going to be a new, unique experience with analysts who all have different viewpoints on the game of baseball.”

Benetti will make his debut on Thursday, March 26 as the Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The game will be the only primetime game on the first full day of the 2026 MLB season.

NBC Sports announced last month that Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, and Anthony Rizzo will serve as NBC Sports’ pregame analysts for exclusive MLB postseason coverage of all Wild Card games on NBC and Peacock. With the addition of one of the best broadcasters in all of sports in Benetti, the All-Star lineup continues to grow.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

About MLB on NBC and Peacock

As part of a three-year media rights agreement, MLB will be presented across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock.

It all begins on Thursday, March 26 with an Opening Day doubleheader, as the Pirates and Mets square off at 1 p.m. ET before the Dodgers host the Diamondbacks at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday Night Baseball will debut on March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners host the Guardians. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule begins May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

Viewers can also look forward to a weekly Sunday whip-around show, a Labor Day special, the MLB Draft, the All-Star Futures Game, as well as highlights, short-form content, and documentaries.

Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

