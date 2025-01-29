WWE
The men’s Royal Rumble match has a stacked field with John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, and more.
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE calendar: Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Clash in Paris dates, how to watch
Everything you need to know about the WWE schedule for 2025.
WWE Streaming Schedule
Fri, Jan 318:00PM EST
Friday Night SmackDown
WWE
USA Network
Sat, Feb 014:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025
WWE
Peacock
Sat, Feb 014:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025 (Español)
WWE
Peacock
Sat, Feb 0110:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025 Post-Show
WWE
Peacock
More WWE
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for Dec 14, match card, history, Ventura returns
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will return to NBC on Saturday, December 14 with Cody Rhodes defending his undisputed championship against Kevin Owens.
WWE heads across the pond for their fourth overseas Premium Live Event of the year and the first ever to be held in Scotland.
How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, match card
WWE heads to the Middle East for their third overseas Premium Live Event this year.
A trio of newly crowned world champions headline WWE’s fourth Premium Live Event of the year.
How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Schedule, TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne The Rock Johnson returns, Main Event
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to in-ring action for the first time since 2016.
This year, the road to WrestleMania goes through Perth, Australia with WWE Elimination Chamber.
The road to WrestleMania gets underway at the Royal Rumble this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair talks legacy, sacrifice, and how she became one of the leading faces of pro wrestling ahead of her WrestleMania 39 match up where she looks to defend her SmackDown Women’s title.