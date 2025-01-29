 Skip navigation
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 09 Lafayette at La Salle
How to watch Fordham vs St. Bonaventure, George Washington vs La Salle: Live Stream info for A10 doubleheader
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Zrinka Ljutic wins Courchevel slalom; Mikaela Shiffrin returns from injury
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado out for 2025 Supercross with shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbreecehall_250130.jpg
Hall’s fantasy outlook ‘concerning’ for 2025
nbc_roto_rfsjamaarchase_250130.jpg
How potential Higgins departure affects Chase
nbc_roto_rfsdarrenbevell_250130.jpg
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WWE

Monday Night RAW
How to Watch 2025 WWE Royal Rumble: Streaming info for February 1, match card, history
The men’s Royal Rumble match has a stacked field with John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, and more.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Monday Night RAW
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE calendar: Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Clash in Paris dates, how to watch
Everything you need to know about the WWE schedule for 2025.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card; Gunther vs. Jey Uso
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
WWE Streaming Schedule
Image for Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff
Royal Rumble 2025 Kickoff
Fri, Jan 31
5:00PM EST
WWE
Peacock
Fri, Jan 31
8:00PM EST
Friday Night SmackDown
WWE
USA Network
Sat, Feb 01
4:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025
WWE
Peacock
Sat, Feb 01
4:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025 (Español)
WWE
Peacock
Sat, Feb 01
10:00PM EST
Royal Rumble 2025 Post-Show
WWE
Peacock

More WWE

Syndication: Worcester Telegram
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for Dec 14, match card, history, Ventura returns
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will return to NBC on Saturday, December 14 with Cody Rhodes defending his undisputed championship against Kevin Owens.
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, match card
WWE heads across the pond for their fourth overseas Premium Live Event of the year and the first ever to be held in Scotland.
SmackDown
How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, match card
WWE heads to the Middle East for their third overseas Premium Live Event this year.
Monday Night RAW
How to watch WWE Backlash France: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info, matches
A trio of newly crowned world champions headline WWE’s fourth Premium Live Event of the year.
WRESTLING: FEB 08 Wrestlemania XL Kickoff
How to watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Schedule, TV and streaming info, location, Dwayne The Rock Johnson returns, Main Event
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to return to in-ring action for the first time since 2016.
WRESTLING: FEB 08 Wrestlemania XL Kickoff
How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Date, start time, streaming info, match card
This year, the road to WrestleMania goes through Perth, Australia with WWE Elimination Chamber.
Roman Reigns
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Date, time, streaming info, matches, entrants
The road to WrestleMania gets underway at the Royal Rumble this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair talks legacy, sacrifice, and evolution ahead of WrestleMania 39
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair talks legacy, sacrifice, and how she became one of the leading faces of pro wrestling ahead of her WrestleMania 39 match up where she looks to defend her SmackDown Women’s title.