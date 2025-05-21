How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: Schedule, TV/stream info, match card, preview, predictions

“The YEET Master” meets “The Maverick” as Jey Uso is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against social media star and former United States Champion Logan Paul on the latest edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

There is certainly no love lost between these two, as they have had many run-ins since Logan Paul joined WWE in 2022. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has laid out Jey Uso the last three weeks on Monday Night Raw with a sucker punch. And last year, Paul tried to use Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings to strike Jey, but struck JD McDonagh instead, who was restraining Jey before he ducked out of the way.

The winner of Saturday’s match is set to defend the World Heavyweight title against Gunther on the June 9 episode of Raw.

In another match that has become very personal, R-Truth will challenge his childhood hero, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Two weeks ago at Backlash, R-Truth came to Cena’s aid, right as it appeared Randy Orton was going to dethrone his longtime rival. Cena capitalized on this distraction and hit Orton with an Attitude Adjustment to retain the title.

And how did Cena repay his biggest fan? The 17-time world champion hit R-Truth with an Attitude Adjustment through a table at the post-show press conference. Instead of vowing to get revenge, Truth has vowed to knock some sense back into the man who has made it his mission to ruin wrestling after turning his back on the WWE Universe last February.

Elsewhere on the card, CM Punk and Sami Zayn will team up to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, while Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will clash in a Steel Cage Match.

How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock

Date: Saturday, May 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Location: Yuengling Center (Tampa, FL)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event full match card*

Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul - World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Steel Cage Match

*Card subject to change

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event predictions

Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul - World Heavyweight Championship

“Main Event” Jey Uso dropping the World Heavyweight Championship without a single legitimate title defense? No chance. Logan Paul could very well be a successful heel world champion one day, but I have a hard time believing such a seismic move would take place so soon after WrestleMania at the expense of the “YEET” movement.

In addition, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that a WrestleMania rematch between Jey Uso and Gunther has been teased the last two weeks on Raw. The winner of Saturday’s match is set to defend the World Heavyweight title against Gunther on the June 9 episode of Raw.

PREDICTION : Jey Uso defeats Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

I have no doubt that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will win and solidify their place as the most feared force in WWE. The real mystery is how and if Rollins and Breakker will add a third member to their faction Saturday.

While Sami Zayn turning on CM Punk and being unveiled as the third member is possible, it seems too predictable. I think Austin Theory would be the ideal candidate to join the group down the line, but a timely distraction by Punk’s former manager Paul Heyman should do the trick Saturday.

PREDICTION : Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker defeat CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth

I feel the need to point out that R-Truth actually defeated John Cena in their most recent singles encounter. On a 2011 episode of Raw best remembered for CM Punk’s revolutionary “pipe bomb” promo, R-Truth took advantage of Punk’s interference to spear then-WWE Champion John Cena through a table in a non-title Tables Match.

While the fact that the title does not seem to be on the line Saturday leaves the door open for an upset, I fully expect Cena to win so that he can move on to a more credible threat. My only question is if R-Truth will be able to make his childhood hero see the of error of his ways post-match.

PREDICTION : John Cena defeats R-Truth.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Steel Cage Match

This bitter rivalry is destined to culminate in a Last Man Standing Match, perhaps as part of the first ever two-night SummerSlam in August. The animosity and sheer brutality between these two going back to WrestleMania last year warrants it.

We got a preview of what that match could look like at Backlash, when Priest hit McIntyre with a thunderous South of Heaven chokeslam through a pair of tables amid the crowd. For that to happen, Priest has to win Saturday to match McIntyre’s win at WrestleMania 41.

PREDICTION : Damian Priest defeats Drew McIntyre.

WWE Network, including WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and all Premium Live Events, is available in the United States exclusively on Peacock Premium for $7.99/month. Details available at PeacockTV.com.

