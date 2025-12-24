Fantasy Basketball Week 10 Injury Report: How much longer will Luka Dončić sit?

Christmas Eve means that the entire NBA is off for the first time since Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, one day isn’t enough to help with the recovery of some of the league’s most important players, leaving many fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire for help in the final days of Week 10. And while there are some key injuries, most notably Luka Dončić, other teams have already shifted into “injury management” mode, opening the door for some unheralded players to step up. Let’s look at some key injuries heading into the second half of Week 10.

G Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Thomas has not appeared in a game since straining his left hamstring on November 5, but he is progressing in his recovery. As of Sunday, the guard was cleared to resume 5-on-5 activities, and Thomas went through a session the day prior without any issues. There still isn’t a timeline for a return to game action, but Thomas’s presence on the floor affects multiple Nets.

Terance Mann (three percent rostered, Yahoo!) may be the player most likely to move out of the starting lineup, even though he was a starter at the time of Thomas’ injury. That’s because of the development of rookie Egor Dëmin (eight percent), as it would clearly be in the Nets’ best interest to let him develop in his current starting role. Dëmin’s fantasy value remains relatively low, but he and Danny Wolf have been the Nets’ most promising rookies thus far.

C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Kalkbrenner has missed the last two games with an elbow injury. Mason Plumlee (less than one percent) started the December 22 loss to the Cavaliers, but he did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Wizards due to a groin injury. Moussa Diabaté (10 percent) received the starting nod, finishing with 12 points, 18 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes. Even when he did not start against Cleveland, Diabaté was the superior streaming option with Kalkbrenner out. Behind him, the Hornets had to go small, with Tidjane Salaün (one percent) picking up additional minutes off the bench. Diabaté is the only player to consider if Kalkbrenner remains out.

F Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Buzelis exited Tuesday’s win over the Hawks during the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury and did not return. At the time of publication, no update was available on the second-year forward’s injury or whether he will have to miss time. Josh Giddey (100 percent) re-entered the game after Buzelis’ injury, but he clearly isn’t available on waiver wires. If Buzelis has to miss time, Ayo Dosunmu (17 percent) and Kevin Huerter (12 percent) are the two players who stand to benefit most from additional opportunities and playing time.

F P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks

Washington did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Nuggets due to right midfoot soreness, opening up a spot in the starting lineup for Jaden Hardy (less than one percent). He played 27 minutes against Denver, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, shooting 5-of-9 from the field. Regardless of Washington’s availability for Thursday’s game against the Warriors, Naji Marshall (25 percent) is a player who should be more popular in 12-team formats. As for Hardy, there’s no need to target him as a streamer if Washington remains out.

F Cameron Johnson, Denver Nuggets

Johnson suffered a knee injury during Tuesday’s loss to Dallas and was due to undergo an MRI on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and is expected to miss time. As was the case when Peyton Watson (18 percent) missed a few games, Tim Hardaway Jr. (eight percent) and Bruce Brown (10 percent) are the players who are likely to be first in line to fill the resulting vacancy in the starting lineup. Of course, the Nuggets are still awaiting the returns of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, who may not be available until early January.

F/C Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Jackson suffered a head injury during Monday’s loss to the Celtics and was not available for Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks. Starting center Jay Huff (29 percent) only played 21 minutes on Tuesday, but he would be the “best” option for fantasy managers willing to consider rostering a Pacers center. The team recently re-signed James Wiseman (less than one percent), and he played 12 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. The Pacers were also willing to go small at times, factoring into Jarace Walker (two percent) picking up a few additional minutes off the bench. Even with Huff as the starter, he’s averaging only 19.6 minutes per game this season; there aren’t any appealing options on the Pacers’ roster.

C Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers

Zubac suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Lakers and has been ruled out for at least three weeks. Brook Lopez (15 percent) moved into the starting lineup for Tuesday’s win over the Rockets, producing five points, six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes. He’s been challenging to rely on in fantasy basketball this season, and that’s unlikely to change, even with Zubac’s injury. First-round pick Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (less than one percent) played 15 minutes off the bench on Tuesday and is a better option for dynasty league managers who can afford to stash him than redraft leagues.

G Luka Dončić and F Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Dončić suffered a leg contusion during Saturday’s loss to the Clippers and did not play in Tuesday’s loss to the Suns, while Hachimura has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Nick Smith Jr. (less than one percent) and Jake LaRavia (seven percent) moved into the starting lineup, with the latter’s four defensive contributions being most notable about their performances. While LaRavia would be worth a look in deep leagues if Hachimura remains out on Thursday against the Rockets, there’s no need to consider Smith.

The expectation is that Luka is on track to play Thursday, so Smith may be headed to the bench regardless of what happens with Austin Reaves’ minutes restriction. Reaves, who missed time with a calf injury, logged 22 minutes off the bench on Tuesday.

F/C Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

By itself, Clarke’s injury would not affect fantasy basketball. However, he was Zach Edey‘s replacement in the starting lineup before going down with a strained right calf. Jock Landale (12 percent) filled in for Clarke for the December 22 loss to the Thunder, but Santi Aldama (45 percent) received the nod for the December 23 win over the Jazz. And he went off, finishing with 37 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and seven three-pointers in 34 minutes. While starting would make Landale worth a look in deep leagues, Aldama deserves consideration in 12-team formats, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

F Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

McDaniels suffered an oblique injury during Minnesota’s December 21 win over the Bucks and did not play two nights later against the Knicks. Mike Conley (one percent) moved into the starting lineup, finishing with eight points, one rebound, two assists, two steals, one block and two three-pointers in 30 minutes. Even if McDaniels remains sidelined, Conley’s production has not been good enough to merit rostering in most leagues. Bones Hyland (three percent) has earned rotation minutes recently, but there should be better options available on most waiver wires.

G/F Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Jones has been banged up recently, first developing a migraine after taking a hit to the face during Saturday’s win over the Pacers. He was able to play two nights later against the Mavericks, but then the Pelicans wing sprained his right ankle. Jones did not play in Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers, resulting in Bryce McGowens (one percent) moving into the starting lineup. In 31 minutes, McGowens recorded eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one three-pointer.

If Jones has to miss more time, fantasy managers would be better off targeting Saddiq Bey (36 percent), especially as he continues to start over Zion Williamson. Williamson’s minutes limit will disappear at some point, but Bey has played well enough to continue figure prominently in the rotation, even if he’s pushed to the bench.

G Jalen Brunson and F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Neither Brunson nor Anunoby traveled with the team for Tuesday’s loss to the Timberwolves, staying back in New York to get a little more time off for injury maintenance reasons. Both should be fine for Thursday’s game against the Cavaliers, with Brunson already cleared and Anunoby listed as probable. Tyler Kolek (three percent) and Mitchell Robinson (16 percent) moved into the starting lineup, with the former recording career-highs in points and rebounds. Kolek isn’t worth holding onto when Brunson is available, but his recent performances have made the second-year guard a player worth keeping in mind for nights when the Knicks rest their star point guard. And with the Knicks not having more than one day off at any point until January 14, it would be unsurprising if starters not named Mikal Bridges get an occasional night off.

G Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mitchell did not play in Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs after entering the league’s concussion protocol following Monday’s win over the Grizzlies. While he may not be a starter, the second-year guard has played well enough to put himself on the radar of some standard leagues despite coming off the bench on most nights. The minutes that would have gone to Mitchell were spread among multiple players, including Cason Wallace (25 percent), Alex Caruso (nine percent) and Isaiah Joe (five percent). While Joe boasts the highest scoring average of the trio, Wallace’s 2.3 steals per game have made him the best option for category league managers.

G Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Allen has been out since December 14, missing the last three games due to right knee injury management. Royce O’Neale (15 percent) has returned to the starting lineup, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 28 minutes per game. He’s mainly worth a look for those needing steals and three-pointers, but that’s about it. And it’s always a good time to target Collin Gillespie (31 percent), especially with Jalen Green unlikely to return from his hamstring injury until sometime in January.

F Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Grant has missed Portland’s last three games with a sore Achilles tendon. While this isn’t believed to be an injury that will sideline the forward for an extended period, it does affect the Trail Blazers’ rotation. Kris Murray (one percent) moved into the starting lineup, averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes. While the playing time is encouraging for the former first-round pick, the production isn’t enough to make Murray a player worth streaming if Grant remains out.

F Keegan Murray and G Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

Unfortunately, Murray’s name was added to the long list of players who have suffered calf injuries this season. The Kings’ forward had to exit Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons after playing 20 minutes, having appeared to tweak his right calf. Rookie Nique Clifford (one percent) was the replacement, and he finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and two three-pointers in 25 minutes. With Zach LaVine also sidelined, the rookie wing’s playing time increased even before Murray’s injury.

Clifford isn’t someone to target if Murray misses time, but he is worth tracking. Something else to watch in Sacramento is Malik Monk‘s (19 percent) playing time. He played 14 minutes off the bench on Tuesday and five two nights prior against the Rockets. The veteran guard picked up two DNP-CDs before then, with injuries getting him back onto the fringe of the Kings’ rotation. If Murray has to miss time, Monk would be a better streaming option, provided he receives rotation minutes.

C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

The lower back injury that first became a problem for Poeltl during the preseason flared up recently, sidelining him during Toronto’s December 21 loss to the Nets. The 7-footer did not play at all in Tuesday’s win over the Heat, with Sandro Mamukelashvili (11 percent) moving into the starting lineup. In 27 minutes, Mamu tallied 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and four three-pointers.

And he wasn’t the only Raptors frontcourt player to provide solid value in Poeltl’s absence. Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (two percent) recorded his first double-double, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, one block and one three-pointer in 25 minutes off the bench. While Mamu is the superior streaming option if Poeltl remains out, Murray-Boyles is worth keeping an eye on.

F Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

It looks like we’re at the point in the season when the Jazz begin to sit some of their established players for “injury management” reasons. Neither Markkanen nor Jusuf Nurkić played in Tuesday’s loss to the Grizzlies, resulting in Utah starting Kevin Love (one percent) and Kyle Filipowski (24 percent). Filipowski, who can probably be rostered even when Markkanen and Nurkić are available, finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two three-pointers in 35 minutes.

Deeper into the rotation, Taylor Hendricks (one percent) may be a “silly season” option in deeper leagues where Filipowski has already been claimed after the trade deadline. He recorded a line of 21 points, four rebounds, one assist, three steals and two three-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench.