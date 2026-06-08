Knicks vs. Spurs – NBA Finals – Game 3 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 8

The 2026 NBA Finals shift to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 with the Knicks firmly in control after taking the first two games on the road. New York enters Monday night up 2-0 in the series and riding a 13-game playoff winning streak, now just two wins from its first championship since 1973. No team has ever lost the NBA Finals after winning the first two games on the road. The Spurs, meanwhile, no question will face a loud and hostile environment just a couple of days after rallying late but then letting a golden opportunity slip through their fingers to even the series in Game 2.

Game 2 was a classic, with the Knicks escaping San Antonio with a 105-104 win in a back-and-forth finish. Karl-Anthony Towns led New York with 21 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting, while Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each added 20 points in a balanced effort that saw five Knicks score in double figures. The Spurs erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and briefly took the lead late, but a turnover by Victor Wembanyama with under 10 seconds remaining led to Brunson’s go-ahead free throw. Wembanyama then missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer, finishing with 29 points and 9 rebounds in a strong but ultimately costly performance.

Through two games, the Knicks’ depth, efficiency, and experience have been the defining differences in this series. Towns has been arguably the series’ best player, averaging 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds through two games in the series Game 2 while leading the defensive effort against Wembanyama. Despite Brunson shooting just 33.9% in the series (19-56), the Knicks’ leader has averaged 25 points and four assists per game. For San Antonio, De’Aaron Fox rebounded from a poor Game 1 (7 points, 5 assists) with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Devin Vassell (14 points, 9 rebounds) and Dylan Harper (15 points) were also solid in Game 2 loss.

The concern for the Spurs heading into Game 3 is their poor execution on the offensive end, most noticeably in transition. Despite generating more chances on the break than New York, San Antonio has struggled to convert, scoring just 0.84 points per possession in transition during the Finals. In addition, highlighted by Wembanyama’s pass to an unsuspecting Stephon Castle late in Game 2, turnovers in key moments have proven decisive.

Keys in Game 3:

Wembanyama has to get off to a better start. As fatigued as he may be, he has to find a way to maintain an exceptionally high level of play for the entire game.

Castle need to shoot the ball better. They need him to be an efficient secondary option.

Josh Hart needs to stay on the court. The rebounding machine for the Knicks got in foul trouble and played just 18 minutes.

needs to stay on the court. The rebounding machine for the Knicks got in foul trouble and played just 18 minutes. Brunson needs to own the moment. The NBA’s most clutch player must own Madison Square Garden tonight. A fast and efficient start could finish Game 3 early.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 3 Live: Knicks vs. Spurs

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: ABC

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NBA Finals Game 3 Odds: Knicks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (-130), San Antonio Spurs (+110)

New York Knicks (-130), San Antonio Spurs (+110) Spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks -1.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game sits almost right where it opened with the Knicks favored by 1.5 and the Game Total set at 216.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for NBA Finals Game 3: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson (20 points, 6 assists in Game 2)

(20 points, 6 assists in Game 2) SG Mikal Bridges (20 points, 6 assists in Game 2)

(20 points, 6 assists in Game 2) C Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 13 rebounds in Game 2)

(21 points, 13 rebounds in Game 2) SF Josh Hart (0 points, 6 rebounds in Game 2)

(0 points, 6 rebounds in Game 2) PF OG Anunoby (17 points, 2-5 from 3-point range in Game 2)

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox (20 points, 8-12 from the field in Game 2)

(20 points, 8-12 from the field in Game 2) SG Stephon Castle (14 points on 5 of 14 shooting in Game 2)

(14 points on 5 of 14 shooting in Game 2) SF Devin Vassell (14 points, 9 rebounds in Game 2)

(14 points, 9 rebounds in Game 2) PF Julian Champagnie (8 points, 4 rebounds in Game 2)

(8 points, 4 rebounds in Game 2) C Victor Wembanyama (29 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 turnovers in Game 2)

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

No injuries to report

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks vs. Spurs – Game 3

The Knicks are 36-11 on the road this season

The Spurs are 35-15 on the road this season

The Spurs are 57-44-2 ATS this season

The Knicks are 56-42-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Knicks’ 99 games this season (46-53)

The OVER has cashed in 47 of the Spurs’ 103 games this season (47-56)

Landry Shamet has buried 3, 3-pointers in each of the first two games of this series

has buried 3, 3-pointers in each of the first two games of this series Luke Kornet scored 1 point in Game 2 after going without even 1 point in Game1

Will Wemby and Spurs mount a comeback vs. Knicks? Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the Spurs facing a 0-2 series deficit against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, diving into Victor Wembanyama's future with San Antonio and more.

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 3 between the Knicks and the Spurs:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -1.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -1.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5

Player Props:



Devin Vassell 3+ 3-pointers (+106) – Vassell’s record over the last 8 games is 4-4 so more than likely will be a sweat, but the Spurs know they need to get him going tonight. The volume will be there.

3+ 3-pointers (+106) – Vassell’s record over the last 8 games is 4-4 so more than likely will be a sweat, but the Spurs know they need to get him going tonight. The volume will be there. Karl-Anthony Towns 4+ Assists (-145) – may not be worth the squeeze as the price has dropped, but this cashed in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals, twice in the East Final, and in all 4 games in the Second Round

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